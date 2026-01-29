EXCLUSIVE: Casey Donovan’s journey from 154kg: ‘I’m getting my health under control to start a family’

As the final preparations get underway for her 53-date This Is Me tour across the country, Casey Donovan has had plenty to keep her busy on the work front.

But for the past few months, her personal goals have been a huge focus for the 37-year-old singer – specifically, getting her mind and body in its healthiest state possible to start a family.

In a wide-ranging and candid chat for The Check Up With Woman’s Day, Casey shared how starting on her path towards motherhood made her think even more about her weight struggles over the years and the importance of getting into the best shape possible.

“After my first IVF egg retrieval… I managed to put on about nine kilos in the space of a week, which is quite full-on, because the fluid just started building [up],” the singer said on the podcast.

“[It was] quite daunting going, ‘Why is the scale doing that?’ I wondered what would happen if I was at my heaviest – I think it was 154 kilos – and trying to do IVF – what would that do to my body?

“So, my goal of getting my weight and health under control has been so that I can start a family and help myself along that journey.”

The Australian Idol alum is planning to have a baby with fiancee Renee Sharples. (Credit: AAP)

PUTTING IN THE WORK

With the support of her fiancee, Renee Sharples, a determined Casey has been steadily putting her health goals into practice, from cleaning up her eating habits to learning how to block out the “food noise” she’s experienced for much of her life. When she got down to 100kg, it was “the greatest milestone” and the encouragement she needed to keep pushing through.

“Just seeing that on the scale, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, wow.’ I’ve always seen a much bigger number than that,” Casey tells Woman’s Day. “It was a lot of hard work.”

Putting in the hard graft is nothing new to Casey. She’s been on the go since her debut on the national stage at just 16, when Australian Idol fans first heard her incredible voice.

Looking back on that time now, though, Casey admits the joy of being discovered was nearly overshadowed by the insecurities she felt over her size.

“It was a trying time for me being 16 and being on television and having people comment on my look and, you know, the shell of my body,” she said.

“You know, walking into the Channel Ten styling team and them being like, ‘We’ve actually got nothing for you – here are some shoes’, was really quite hurtful.”

The star says her Aus Idol win was nearly overshadowed by her insecurities.

A NEW PERSPECTIVE

Though she’s come a long way in accepting her body, the singer admits, like many, she’s still a work in progress.

“Still to this day, I’m finding new ways to be confident and be happy in my body,” she tells Woman’s Day.

“I still get on flights today and I feel like I have to make myself as small as possible so that the people next to me are comfortable sitting next to a person who’s living in a bigger body.”

For Casey and Renee, the baby dream remains a priority, “whether that’s through my biology or we end up adopting”, the singer says of what lies ahead for 2026.

“Hopefully carrying a child, that would be a beautiful thing,” she says. “I’m touring around, I’m doing music, the one thing I love.

“And I get to spend quality time with my beautiful fiancee – and maybe plan a wedding for 2030 when I get a hot minute to slow down!”



The Check Up With Woman’s Day is a podcast that unpacks the medical realities behind obesity and overweight and the very real impact it has on women’s lives.

