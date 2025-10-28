Fans go wild over clue that Nicole and Keith could be headed for a reunion

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed one telling sign in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split, which they believe reveals the former couple could still reconcile.

The pair, who were married for 19 years before announcing their shock split in October, still follow each other on Instagram.

Nicole Kidman walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole, who boasts 10.7 million followers on the platform, only follows 372 people – including her ex-husband.

Likewise, Keith, who has 2.8 million followers, only follows 115 accounts, one of them being Nicole.

The small detail has sparked speculation from fans online, who believe it’s a sign that the couple’s split may not be final, with some even believing it’s ‘proof’ the pair could reunite.

Baz Luhrmann and Nicole Kidman attend the Chanel fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty)

It comes as Nicole makes her runway debut as she opens the Vogue World: Hollywood runway show.

Wearing a custom black satin gown from Chanel, the actress paid tribute to Rita Hayworth, who wore a similar look in the 1946 film Gilda.

Dancing along to ‘Put the Blame on Mame,’ a song from the film, Nicole was directed by fellow Aussie Baz Luhrmann, whom she previously worked alongside in the 2001 movie Moulin Rouge.

Coincidentally, the event was on the same day as Keith’s 58th birthday.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend Paris Fashion Week (Credit: Getty)

Nicole filed for divorce on September 30, just one day after news of their split was made public.

Although the former couple have not spoken publicly about their separation, Keith has continued touring as Nicole fulfills various public commitments.

Prior to her runway appearance, Nicole was joined by her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, and her 14-year-old daughter, Faith Margaret at Paris Fashion Week.

