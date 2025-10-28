Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Fans go wild over clue that Nicole and Keith could be headed for a reunion

It's not quite over yet!
nicole kidman and keith urbanGetty

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed one telling sign in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split, which they believe reveals the former couple could still reconcile.

The pair, who were married for 19 years before announcing their shock split in October, still follow each other on Instagram.

Nicole Kidman walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicole Kidman walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole, who boasts 10.7 million followers on the platform, only follows 372 people – including her ex-husband.

Likewise, Keith, who has 2.8 million followers, only follows 115 accounts, one of them being Nicole.

The small detail has sparked speculation from fans online, who believe it’s a sign that the couple’s split may not be final, with some even believing it’s ‘proof’ the pair could reunite.

Baz Luhrmann, Nicole Kidman at the Chanel fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Grand Palais on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France.
Baz Luhrmann and Nicole Kidman attend the Chanel fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty)

It comes as Nicole makes her runway debut as she opens the Vogue World: Hollywood runway show.

Wearing a custom black satin gown from Chanel, the actress paid tribute to Rita Hayworth, who wore a similar look in the 1946 film Gilda.

Dancing along to ‘Put the Blame on Mame,’ a song from the film, Nicole was directed by fellow Aussie Baz Luhrmann, whom she previously worked alongside in the 2001 movie Moulin Rouge.

Coincidentally, the event was on the same day as Keith’s 58th birthday.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend Paris Fashion Week (Credit: Getty)

Nicole filed for divorce on September 30, just one day after news of their split was made public.

Although the former couple have not spoken publicly about their separation, Keith has continued touring as Nicole fulfills various public commitments.

Prior to her runway appearance, Nicole was joined by her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, and her 14-year-old daughter, Faith Margaret at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

