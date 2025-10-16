Nicole Kidman’s new royal neighbours

As Nicole Kidman gets reacquainted with single life following her divorce from Keith Urban, the Aussie actress is looking abroad.
Last July, Woman’s Day reported that the 58-year-old had applied for residency in Portugal.
According to Portuguese media outlet SIC Notícias, the Nine Perfect Strangers star submitted the paperwork to the country’s immigration agency just two months before news of her split was made public.
Initially, she was said to be looking at holiday properties in Cascais, a wealthy seaside suburb. But she has since moved her search to Costaterra Gold and Ocean Club complex, a luxury gated community highly sought after by celebrities.
If she does proceed with her latest property purchase, Nicole’s new neighbours will include George Clooney and Paris Hilton.
Prince Harry and Meghan will also become new vacation neighbours with the Australian actress, after the couple bought a holiday home for their family in the compound 12 months ago.
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have refrained from commenting, it’s believed the pair bought a £3.5 million property in the complex, which is close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Portuguese residency.
Nicole’s new holiday pad comes as questions continue to swirl around how she and Keith will split their international real estate portfolio worth $80 million.
The couple and their two daughters previously split their time between Australia and the US. Their primary residence was their sprawling Nashville estate, but they also purchased luxury properties in Sydney, the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, New York City, and Los Angeles.
Nicole filed for divorce on September 30, just a day after news first broke that the couple, who had been married for 19 years, had split.