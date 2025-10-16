Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Nicole Kidman’s new royal neighbours

The Aussie star is adding to her property portfolio and her latest purchase is fit for a princess! 
As Nicole Kidman gets reacquainted with single life following her divorce from Keith Urban, the Aussie actress is looking abroad. 

Last July, Woman’s Day reported that the 58-year-old had applied for residency in Portugal. 

Nicole kidman and keith urban
In September, news broke that the couple had split. (Credit: Getty)

According to Portuguese media outlet SIC Notícias, the Nine Perfect Strangers star submitted the paperwork to the country’s immigration agency just two months before news of her split was made public.

Initially, she was said to be looking at holiday properties in Cascais, a wealthy seaside suburb. But she has since moved her search to Costaterra Gold and Ocean Club complex, a luxury gated community highly sought after by celebrities. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City.
Nicole is looking at a property in the same complex as Harry and Meghan in Portugal. (Credit: Getty)

If she does proceed with her latest property purchase, Nicole’s new neighbours will include George Clooney and Paris Hilton. 

Prince Harry and Meghan will also become new vacation neighbours with the Australian actress, after the couple bought a holiday home for their family in the compound 12 months ago.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have refrained from commenting, it’s believed the pair bought a £3.5 million property in the complex, which is close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Portuguese residency.

Nicole and Keith in Sydney harbour
Nicole and Keith built a property empire. (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole’s new holiday pad comes as questions continue to swirl around how she and Keith will split their international real estate portfolio worth $80 million. 

The couple and their two daughters previously split their time between Australia and the US. Their primary residence was their sprawling Nashville estate, but they also purchased luxury properties in Sydney, the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, New York City, and Los Angeles.

Nicole filed for divorce on September 30, just a day after news first broke that the couple, who had been married for 19 years, had split. 

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

