Harry and Meghan have not been seen much in the UK in recent years and, given they were kicked out of their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage in 2023, they were right to feel a little unwanted.

But that might all be about to change with the pair reportedly snapping up a European holiday home which would place them a bit closer to the royal action.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan have bought a home in Portugal, which is just over two hours by air from London.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly bought a new holiday home. (Credit Getty).

The couple apparently fell in love with the country after visiting last summer.

They reportedly stayed on the Iberian Peninsula for a three-night romantic getaway.

The controversial couple aren’t the first royals to choose that part of the world and Portugal is already the holiday happy place for Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, a royal he and Meghan are still close to.

She and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, own a home in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a luxury development of 300 properties by the sea in Melides.

Brooksbank, who works in marketing and sales for CostaTerra, divides his time between Portugal and London with Eugenie and their two children.

CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club is a luxury development south of Lisbon. (Credit CosTerra Golf Club).

Beyond the allure of blue skies and beach days, the investment could have additional incentives for Meghan in terms of visa opportunities.

Owning a home in Portugal opens the door for a Golden Visa under which she would have visa-free access to the European Union’s Schengen area, which includes 29 countries.

When the couple got engaged in November 2017, Kensington Palace said Meghan would apply for British citizenship, with a spokesman confirming that ‘she will go through the process [which] takes a number of years’.

However she abandoned that prospect when she and Harry left the country in 2020. This new development, which could include unrestricted access to countries including Greece, Italy, Spain and Germany, would be a nice bonus for the American.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank also have a home in Portugal. Credit (Instagram).

Harry and Meghan currently reside full-time at their Montecito estate in California but they used to also boast an English bolt hole near the capital.

They have since lost this five-bedroom residence after King Charles asked them to give up the property in 2023. It came a day before the release of Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare, and years after the pair opted to step away from royal duties.

