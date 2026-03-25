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“Tear-stricken call”: Princess Beatrice marriage bombshell

As Beatrice navigates a family crisis, scrutiny is turning to her husband’s response
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Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli MozziGetty/Instagram

Dressed in a pastel pink suit with his legs crossed casually, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi lounged beneath a pink and white striped umbrella looking every inch the suave man about town.

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The photo of Princess Beatrice’s husband enjoying solo travel in Florida dropped mere days before the arrest of his father-in-law Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in February.

Now, just over a month on, amid reports Edo has been “distancing himself” from the ongoing furore surrounding his in-laws, claims of a “tear-stricken call” between Edo and his wife have emerged.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi
Edo shared a snap of himself while on his trip to Florida without his wife. (Credit: Instagram/edomapellimozzi)

“Beatrice is worried about her marriage,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “She knows Edo’s pulling away and she’s worried he’s losing interest now her Royal shine is fading.”

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The source claims the tense call between the pair involved Beatrice demanding Edo return home to help support her through the family crisis.

“She knows he’d be under enormous pressure from his family to stay away from the York scandal, but they have two kids together,” the insider explains.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi
Beatrice is said to be “worried” about her marriage. (Credit: Getty)

Indeed, Edo’s solo February trip to Florida was was ostensibly for work purposes, with Edo “exchanging ideas with peers across the industry”, and it would hardly be a surprise if the Italian businessman were worried about what impact Andrew and Fergie’s ties to Jeffery Epstein will have on his property design company, Banda.

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“The problem with Edo is he’s very proud and can’t take this hit on his reputation that’s none of his doing,” the source tells Woman’s Day, adding the frustrated father is “angry about it all”.

So how is Beatrice approaching her current marriage struggle?

“Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“Beatrice is quite different from her sister. She really wants to almost naively see the good in people and will turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths – that is why she was blind to her father’s behaviour, and the same is true of her belief in Edo.

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“She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away,” they added.

Princess Beatrice
Beatrice is said to be determined to forge a path through. (Credit: Getty)

But while Beatrice – who shares daughters Sienna and Athena with Edo – is said to be “desperate to hold things together”, insiders add that she has little headspace to make her husband her sole focus.

“He needs attention, he’s one of those men,” an insider told Daily Mail of Edo. “Beatrice feels very raw and beside herself on so many levels.”

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Profile picture of Katherine Davison
Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

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