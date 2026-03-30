John Travolta has been supporting Sandra Bullock through her agonising grief

Hollywood is alight with buzz that rom-com queen Sandra Bullock and leading man John Travolta are making plans to team up for a new blockbuster movie – and friends are hoping working together might spark something more than just a good on-set relationship!

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“Sandra and John have had a friendly relationship ever since they won at the Theatre Owners Awards in Vegas [they both won star of the year in 1996]. They’ve given out awards together [the Oscar for Best Sound in 2004] and have tons of mutual friends,” a showbiz sleuth spills to Woman’s Day.

“Sandra is one of the nicest people in Hollywood and everyone would love to see her happy again.”

John and Sandy have been good friends for years, but they’ve never worked together! (Credit: Getty)

GRIEF SUPPORT CLUB

Despite never having starred in a movie together, the insider says John, 72, and Sandra, 61, grew closer after the tragic passing of her partner Bryan Randall in 2023 at age 57, following a private three-year battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a form of motor neurone disease).

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Choosing to step away from the glare of Hollywood, Sandra bravely supported “love of her life” Bryan through his final months, and John, in turn, was one of a handful of Hollywood stars who were a great support to Sandra, forming a “grief support club”.

“When Bryan died, John was one of the few who really knew what to say when he reached out. Having lost [his wife] Kelly barely three years earlier to cancer, he had to give Sandra a lifeline, like so many did for him,” the insider tells.

“John and Sandra have been rock-solid support partners since. There’s absolutely no doubt he’s behind getting her back on her feet and giving her enough confidence to set foot on a film set again.”

Nicole says her bond with Sandra is “like sisters” in real life. (Credit: Instagram)

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HEADING FOR SOMETHING MORE?

Indeed, after taking a break from Hollywood in 2022 to focus on family life, including raising her adopted kids Louis, 16, and Laila, 13, the actress is softly relaunching her career, and is set to star in Practical Magic 2 with Nicole Kidman, due for release in September.

Nicole, 58, and Sandra, who will reprise their roles as witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens, spent months filming in London, with Nicole revealing that they are “like sisters”.

“I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we’re just having the best time together,” Nicole told People of their “insane” dynamic.

Nicole is also friends with John, after becoming close during her marriage to first husband Tom Cruise.

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“Nicole would love it if Sandy and John formed a relationship, they’re both close friends of hers and she’s leaned on both of them when her life has been tough, especially recently since her split from Keith [Urban]. Having that time in London with Sandra was a crucial part of her healing process.”

And it seems like John could be the one to help Sandra get her spark back.

“He’s the one making her smile again, which is why it won’t surprise anyone if this close friendship turns into something more.”

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