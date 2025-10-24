John Travolta and daughter Ella Travolta vowed “never to work together” but it’s “what she needs right now”

John Travolta and his daughter Ella are closer than ever – and Ella has finally agreed to work with her dad.

The pair are set to co-star in the upcoming action thriller, Black Tides.

The Grease star and his 25-year-old daughter will be joined on the cast by the Scream franchise’s Melissa Barerra. The movie follows an estranged father (John) trying to reconnect with his daughter Rebecca (Melissa) and grandson Sebastian (Dylan Torrell) when their boat is attacked by orcas off the Spanish coast.

According to an industry insider, Ella’s been reluctant to work with her famous father but John really wanted to give her a boost as she’s really feeling the loss of her mother and brother.

“John and Ella are so excited about working together — it was something they vowed to never do, mostly because Ella’s trying to avoid any nepo tags. But she’s had a tough time after her Cinderella movie was shelved and John’s tired of her wasting away in indie movie hell,” the insider told us.

The family faced two tragedies in a 11-year period. Credit: Instagram.

Kelly Preston, John’s wife and Ella’s mother, passed away in 2020 after a private battle with breast cancer. In 2009, Ella’s brother, Jett, died suddenly after suffering a seizure and hitting his head in a bathtub.

Since Kelly’s death, John and his remaining children — Ella and 14-year-old Benjamin — have formed a tight bond over the past five years as they’ve come together to support each other through their grief.

“They will never get over their family losses, but for Ella who’s started dating and is looking into moving into her own place, she’s been really feeling the hole left by her mum, which is why John’s being extra supportive of her,” our source spilled.

“Working alongside her beloved dad is just what she needs right now. It’s brought them closer and they’re having a blast rehearsing. It’s definitely helping Ella’s confidence but the biggest plus is it’s helping them both grow and heal from losing Kelly five years ago — something that still feels very raw.”

Earlier this month, the Saturday Night Fever star posted a touching tribute to Kelly on his Instagram page for her birthday. In the video, John sang the lyrics to ‘Come Rain, Come Shine’ over a photo of his late wife holding a bouquet of flowers.

The couple’s eldest son Jett was only 16 when he died. Credit: Getty.

“Recorded this song for Kelly and I want to share it with you all on her birthday. Happy birthday Kelly, we love you. – John, Ella and Ben,” he wrote in the caption.

In 2022, he also paid tribute to Jett with a throwback picture on what would have been his 30th birthday.

“My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad,” he penned in the caption.

