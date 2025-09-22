How John Travolta helped Tom Hanks’ son Chet turn his life around

Tom Hanks and John Travolta have been long-time friends since they used to have regular LA restaurant double dates with their wives, Rita and the late Kelly Preston. And “Uncle John” has been such a hugely positive influence on Tom’s troubled son, Chet, that the unlikely twosome are about to star in a movie together, sci-fi thriller Driver’s Ed.

John and Tom, 69, have each other’s backs! (Credit: Getty)

An insider says, “Tom and John have always had each other’s back and the Hanks family is worryingly fractured right now – John is determined to help his pal and get the family back on the right track. He and Tom have been unofficial ‘uncles’ to each other’s kids for years and Tom and Rita have been key to helping John move forward after the death of Kelly.”

Insiders say John, 71, was more than happy to get Chet, 35, on board with his new movie. “With John’s help, Chet is doing so much better now, is able to control his impulsiveness and is proving to have serious acting talent – John wouldn’t be working with him if he didn’t.”

Chet has previously described himself as the ‘Black Sheep’ of the family. (Credit: Getty)

Currently filming in Atlanta under the working title Ed, the film also stars Teen Wolf’s Crystal Reed and follows a chilling storyline about a sentient AI chauffeur bot that escapes the lab and begins targeting reckless drivers. It’s billed as a high-concept sci-fi thriller that blends spectacle with emotional depth, and Travolta has been championing Chet’s casting as a way to showcase his range.

For Chet, the project comes at a pivotal moment. Once the self-described “black sheep” of the Hanks family, he has weathered years of controversy, from substance abuse struggles and rehab to cultural appropriation scandals and outspoken social media rants. But in recent years, he has begun turning his reputation around with acting roles that lean into his edgy persona.

Chet starred in Running Point earlier this year. (Credit: Netflix)

He earned strong reviews earlier this year for his performance in Netflix’s Running Point, a sports dramedy co-created by Mindy Kaling. Playing Travis Buggs, a tattooed, aspiring rapper and star basketball player, Chet stole scenes alongside Kate Hudson, even rapping in one standout locker room moment. “I basically get to be a slightly exaggerated version of myself,” he admitted in an interview with Esquire, while the show’s creators praised him as a “slam dunk” for the role.

Chet’s acting résumé also includes Shameless, Empire, Greyhound (opposite his dad, Tom), and Your Honor with Bryan Cranston. With Ed now on the horizon, and with Travolta firmly in his corner, it seems like his career may finally be finding stability.

For Tom and Rita, seeing their longtime friend step in as a mentor for their son has reportedly been a huge relief. With Travolta by his side and a new film role showcasing his talent, Chet appears to be entering a steadier chapter in both his career and personal life.

