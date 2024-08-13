Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals his parents had him kidnapped!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have banned their controversy-courting son Chet, 34, from going on any reality shows in the past, but the actor-turned-rapper insists he had their “full support” to star on The Surreal Life: Villa Of Secrets.

Now his trusting parents have been left hurt and disappointed after Chet seemingly used the reality show to once again air the family’s dirty laundry – telling his co-stars how his parents arranged for him to be “kidnapped” from his bed when he was 17 and sent to a wilderness therapy camp to deal with his drinking and drug use.

“Painting his dad out to be the kind of person who could have thugs on-call and ready to do his bidding is not fair, but also not unexpected,” an insider tells Woman’s Day of the ordeal, which Chet has spoken about before.

“Chet will always be bitter about that episode in his life, and Tom and Rita do have regrets over that.”

Over the years, Tom, 68, and Rita, 67, have been united in their efforts to help their troubled son, but there have been times when their parenting styles have caused problems between them.

“Rita’s always more willing to believe Chet’s latest ‘I’m a new man’ claims than Tom, who bears the brunt of any blowback,” the source explains. “Rita puts it down to Chet being a deeply insecure and frustrated artist. What to do about Chet is the only thing Tom and Rita can’t agree on.”

It’s no secret that Tom and Chet have had a complicated relationship, and on more than one occasion, Chet’s willingness to air how difficult it was to grow up in his father’s shadow has only added to the tension.

“I’ll tell you something about my childhood – people think that being Tom Hanks’ son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the sh*t,” Chet revealed on Surreal Life. “I actually grew up feeling completely worthless.”

It’s not the first time Chet’s words have stung Tom. In early 2020, the rapper said he “didn’t have a strong male role model” when he was growing up, which many interpreted as a thinly veiled slight on his dad.

Now, the constant – and very public – digs are supposedly really starting to get to Tom and put a strain on his marriage to Rita.

“Tom’s at the end of his rope with Chet,” an insider says. “He’s given him so many ‘last chances’, but Chet seems to get a thrill out of rejecting his silver-spoon upbringing and, even worse, his parents’ attempts to help him.”

The source adds that for Tom, “It’s been the most baffling thing about Chet – he constantly needs kudos from his bad behaviour. The minute he got his driver’s licence, he went out of his way to get a DUI to ‘help’ his rap career… self-destructive thinking.”

As for Chet’s relationship with his siblings, brother Truman and half-siblings Colin and Elizabeth, the former addict’s past behaviour has caused fractures over the years.

“It was hard for the whole family, including Chet’s brothers and sister,” an insider told Closer. “Chet’s siblings were deeply affected by his addiction. Certainly, it caused resentment at times.”

Although Chet says he has a good relationship with his parents these days, Rita has always been the one to give him comfort and understanding. The actress showed how close they are last week when she posted a birthday tribute to her “sweet Chet”, writing on Instagram:

“You came out curious, alert, aware… I love you so much.”

The source adds, “Tom is at a loss over how to get Chet on the right path. It’s been a bone of contention with Rita for years now, and they can’t stop fighting about it. This latest drama has them at rock bottom.”