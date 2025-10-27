John Travolta and Chloe Lattanzi reunited!

Chloe Lattanzi and John Travolta are finally getting together for what insiders say will be a “heartwarming trip down memory lane” interview for the upcoming documentary This Is Grease, due for release next year.

“They’ve been filming this project since May last year – even Ellen [Travolta, John’s sister who played a waitress in the original film] has done an interview for it, but they have been diligent about keeping John and Chloe’s involvement hush hush,” a Hollywood insider tells Woman’s Day.

“They don’t want the focus to be on the loss of Olivia [Newton-John] because she’s not the only cast member not with us anymore and they want this to be a tribute to the film, not so much its stars.”

The plan, adds the source, is “to have John reminisce his memories with Chloe, who has plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from her mum to tell too. It’s the best way they can think of to give Olivia’s perspective.”

The late star, who played Sandy in the iconic 1978 film, passed away in 2022 following a long battle with breast cancer.

Olivia’s only child, Chloe, 39, has openly praised her mother’s Grease co-star John, 71, and revealed she and the actor are “on the same wavelength.”

“He’s awesome!” she says.

