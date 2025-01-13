Congratulations are in order for former Neighbours actress Madeleine West who has completely surprised fans with a baby announcement.

Her Instagram followers weren’t the only ones shocked by the pregnancy news, as Madeleine revealed she initially believed her symptoms to be Perimenopause.

“WHOOPS!” she began on Instagram in mid-January. “Thought it was #perimenopause I thought WRONG! 👶”

The actress joked that her growing belly wasn’t due to “too much Christmas pudding either,” before assuring she couldn’t be happier.

This baby will be Madeleine’s seventh baby at age 45. Prior to this announcement, Madeleine welcomed six children – Phoenix, Hendrix, Xanthe, Xascha, Xalia and Margaux – with her ex-partner, Shannon Bennett.

“Not too sure about the title ‘Geriatric mum’ but here we are, and I’m winding back a little to grow this little surprise package I’ve dubbed #007 (Baby number 7, couldn’t help myself),” she wrote.

“I don’t have much more to say right now, but I’ve noticed I don’t hear much about older parents. 😂 l know you must be out there. Just seems we are invisible.

“So if you’re expecting later than expected, and tackling early #parenthood in your 40s or 50s, I’d LOVE hear your stories. I’d love any tips you care to share. Like how the heck do you get all the #baby paraphernalia together again after you’ve given it all away????

“There’s a terrifying new world of contraptions out there and I don’t know where to start!! HELP!!!” she concluded.

Friends and followers flooded the comment section with congratulations for the seventh-time mum, including a few former Neighbours co-stars April Rose Pengilly, Matt Wilson who just welcomed his third child, Tim Robards, and Christie Whelan.

Madeleine became a friendly face on Australian TV after portraying Dione ‘Dee’ Bliss on Neighbours. She called it quits from the soap in April 2003.

Following this stint, she starred on Underbelly, House Husbands, Playing for Keeps, and The Wrong Girl.

