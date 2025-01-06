Beloved Neighbours star, Matt Wilson has welcomed his first daughter with wife, Jessica.

Advertisement

The Australian actor, who portrays Aaron Brennan in the popular soap, has surprised fans with a post to Instagram, announcing the arrival of his third child.

Matt and Jessica third baby has arrived. (Credit: Instagram)

“Shes here. Our daughter. Our everything,” Jessica wrote in a black and white image of the baby.

Advertisement

The caption further revealed the birth didn’t exactly go to plan.

“Our little girl was born with just us, in the house Matt grew up in. The midwife not being able to make it so Matty coming into the bathroom right in time to guide her into this world with his mum, who came over supporting me right when I needed her,” she wrote.

“Her first moments on earth were spent together with the boys running in not long after to meet her. The birth was fast, a bit chaotic and not exactly how we planned but it was magical in every way.

Matt and Jess got married in 2019.(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“Our midwife did arrive shortly after to take care of us. I’m so happy I got to have this, to let instinct guide me and truly listen to my body was a really magical feeling,” she concluded.

Countless friends and followers flooded the comment section with congratulations for the parents.

“Nawwww so happy for u both xx,” The Block’s Elyse Knowles wrote.

Fellow Neighbours star, Lucinda Cowden also commented: “Welcome to the world Beautiful Girl‼️”

Advertisement

“Wow you guys beyond incredible! So happy for you all ❤️❤️,” Bonnie Anderson wrote.

Matt and Jessica surprised fans in February 2019 when they shared photos from their wedding ceremony.

“Forever,” Matt simply wrote. Meanwhile, Jessica shared her own image, captioned: “I’m a Wilson.”

Advertisement

The wedding was a casual affair as the newly-weds wore print beach-styled outfits.

Two years after the wedding in February 2021, Matt and Jessica welcomed their first baby together which came as a complete surprise given the lovebirds never even hinted they were expecting a child.

Later in March 2023, they welcomed their second son together.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use