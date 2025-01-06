Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Neighbours star Matt Wilson welcomes third baby with wife, Jessica

The actor and his wife shared a photo that left fans and their fellows stunned.
Beloved Neighbours star, Matt Wilson has welcomed his first daughter with wife, Jessica. 

The Australian actor, who portrays Aaron Brennan in the popular soap, has surprised fans with a post to Instagram, announcing the arrival of his third child.

 

Matt and Jessica third baby has arrived. (Credit: Instagram)

“Shes here. Our daughter. Our everything,” Jessica wrote in a black and white image of the baby.

The caption further revealed the birth didn’t exactly go to plan.

“Our little girl was born with just us, in the house Matt grew up in. The midwife not being able to make it so Matty coming into the bathroom right in time to guide her into this world with his mum, who came over supporting me right when I needed her,” she wrote. 

“Her first moments on earth were spent together with the boys running in not long after to meet her. The birth was fast, a bit chaotic and not exactly how we planned but it was magical in every way.

Matt and Jess got married in 2019.(Credit: Instagram)

“Our midwife did arrive shortly after to take care of us. I’m so happy I got to have this, to let instinct guide me and truly listen to my body was a really magical feeling,” she concluded. 

Countless friends and followers flooded the comment section with congratulations for the parents. 

“Nawwww so happy for u both xx,” The Block’s Elyse Knowles wrote. 

Fellow Neighbours star, Lucinda Cowden also commented: “Welcome to the world Beautiful Girl‼️”

“Wow you guys beyond incredible! So happy for you all ❤️❤️,” Bonnie Anderson wrote. 

Matt and Jessica surprised fans in February 2019 when they shared photos from their wedding ceremony. 

“Forever,” Matt simply wrote. Meanwhile, Jessica shared her own image, captioned: “I’m a Wilson.”

The wedding was a casual affair as the newly-weds wore print beach-styled outfits. 

Two years after the wedding in February 2021, Matt and Jessica welcomed their first baby together which came as a complete surprise given the lovebirds never even hinted they were expecting a child. 

Later in March 2023, they welcomed their second son together. 

Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

