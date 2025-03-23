Super TV producer Shonda Rhimes whisked viewers inside the sexy and shocking inner workings of a fictionalised White House in the hit series Scandal.

Now, her production company Shondaland, who also masterminded Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice, is taking audiences back behind the gates of the famous Washington D.C. mansion – only this time with a zany whodunnit detective series!

Bronson Pinchot plays Chef Didier, Barrett Foa plays First Gentleman Elliot and Molly Griggs plays social secretary Lilly. (Credit: Netflix)

The Residence is an eight-episode murder mystery revolving around a disastrous state dinner where the White House chief usher, AB Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), is killed – and everyone is a suspect.

Uzo Aduba leads the cast as wry detective Cordelia Cupp. Her job is to find the murderer lurking within the hallowed halls by systematically working through the mansion’s 132 rooms and a potential list of 157 suspects – comprised of esteemed politicians and dignitaries, the First Family and all manner of White House staffers. Oh, and everyone’s a little kooky!

“This case is unsolvable to everyone except Cordelia Cupp,” Uzo tells Netflix’s Tudum.

First Mother-In-Law Nan (Jane Curtin) makes a shocking discovery. (Credit: Netflix)

The result? A whodunnit that hilariously dives into the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House.

“The Residence is a different take and spin on the house that we all know — it’s a peek inside a world that we don’t often get to see,” the Orange Is The New Black actress explains.

“The show begs the question, ‘Who runs the house?’ And the answer is not what we think it is.”

Partnered up with Cordelia is FBI special agent Edwin Park, played by Randall Park. He’s meant to be the trusty Watson to her Sherlock Holmes – but at times, he’s more of a sceptic than a useful assistant!

As the pair attempt to solve the mystery, underlying political tensions, escalating lies and boiling resentment complicate the case.

Is Kylie Minogue just in the wrong place at the wrong time? (Credit: Netflix )

The eccentric suspects are played by some big names, including Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us), Ken Marino (Party Down) and Jane Curtin (3rd Rock From The Sun), as well as Aussies Julian McMahon, Brett Tucker and Tempany Deckert.

Plus, keep your eyes peeled for a cameo from our very own Kylie Minogue, who plays herself as a pop star performing at the ill-fated state dinner. But not even the “Padam Padam” singer is exempt from the suspect list! Can Cordelia crack this case before the murderer makes a getaway?

