Where to watch Victoria Beckham’s revealing tell-all documentary

Fame is a fickle and fleeting thing. So, when someone like Victoria Beckham manages to maintain her status as one of the most famous women in the world, it’s something to behold.

But despite wearing many hats — girl group member, the wife of a famous footballer, fashion designer, and successful business woman — Victoria has always found herself misunderstood by the public.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the “Victoria Beckham” in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Following the success of her husband David Beckham’s self-titled Netflix documentary, it was only natural that the former Spice Girl release her own to show the world who she truly is behind the paparazzi flash.

With the release of the long-awaited docuseries just hours away, we can’t wait to tune in and get to know the one and only Posh Spice.

But until then, here’s everything we know.

Spice Girls in 1996. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

What is Victoria Beckham’s documentary about?

The documentary is set around Victoria’s biggest and most important runway show of her career — Paris Fashion Week.

We’re taken along for the journey behind the scenes as Victoria makes her runway dream become a reality.

Along the way, it reflects on her career and the challenges, successes, and difficulties that her fame created in her pursuit of being taken seriously as a designer in the fashion world.

It also winds back the clock to Victoria’s childhood as a little girl growing up in Hertfordshire, England, her astronomical rise to fame as a member of the acclaimed girl group, the Spice Girls, and her headline grabbing relationship with David Beckham through the years.

UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 24: BRIT AWARDS, EARLS COURT Photo of Victoria BECKHAM and Victoria ADAMS and SPICE GIRLS, Victoria Adams (Beckham) performing live on stage (Photo by JMEnternational/Redferns)

Which celebrities are interviewed in Victoria Beckham’s documentary?

Victoria isn’t aren’t the only A-listers involved in the creation of the series.

The documentary also features interviews with some heavy-hitters in the fashion world, such as Vogue icon Anna Wintour, designers Tom Ford, Donatella Versace and Roland Mouret, along with actor Eva Longoria.

Of course, David Beckham and the rest of the Beckham brood are in the mix, too.

David and Victoria Beckham in 1999. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Is there a trailer for the Victoria Beckham documentary?

Yes, there is!

You can check it out below.

What time will the Victoria Beckham documentary drop in Australia?

The three-part docuseries will hit Netflix on October 9 at 5pm AEST.

Time to block out your afterwork calendars — it’s time for a binge!

Where can I watch the Victoria Beckham documentary?

Just like David Beckham’s documentary, Victoria’s will be available on Netflix.

