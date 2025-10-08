“I’ve had ‘Porky Posh’, I’ve had ‘Skeletal Posh’”: Victoria Beckham unpacks body image issues in new Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to media scrutiny. As a member of the world’s biggest girl group and half of one of the most high-profile celebrity marriages on the planet, she knows a thing or two about living in the public eye.

Advertisement

In her new Netflix documentary, the former Spice Girl is getting real about the impact the media has had on various aspects of her life – including body image.

(Credit: Getty)

According to Page Six, in the upcoming series – titled Victoria Beckham – Posh Spice will reveal how years of negative attention led to body image issues and a restricted diet.

“When you look back in hindsight at the media environment in the ’90s, it was super hard,” an industry insider told the outlet, confirming that she discusses her struggles in the documentary.

Advertisement

“There was a huge scrutiny on Victoria’s appearance and her weight,” the source added. “I think the audience will have some understanding of what she went through.”

Victoria even admitted that “there are tears” in the footage.

“And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone?” she told Bloomberg in May.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Back in 2022, Posh also slammed infamous TV presenter Chris Evans for forcing her to weigh herself on live television shortly after giving birth.

The incident occurred in 1999, two months after she had given birth to her first child, Brooklyn.

Chris Evans told Victoria, “A lot of girls want to know, because you look fantastic again, how did you get back to your shape after birth?”

After saying she had been lazy and hadn’t been to the gym at all, the host pressed further, asking, “Is your weight back to normal?”

Advertisement

She said it was but he persisted, getting her to step on some scales and remarking, “Eight stone’s not bad at all, is it?”

Reflecting on the event, Victoria said, “I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after.

“It happened to my mum after her pregnancies. It doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

In the July 2022 issue of Vogue Australia, Victoria Beckham also addressed the media’s obsession with her body shape.

“I’ve had ‘Porky Posh’, I’ve had ‘Skeletal Posh’. After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from.”

In the upcoming documentary, Victoria will once again unpack the media scrutiny surrounding her body over the years, delving deeper into how it has impacted her.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.