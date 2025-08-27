All about Victoria Beckham’s upcoming Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham will lift the veil on her private life in a new Netflix documentary series.

The camera began rolling on the series, which is currently titled Victoria Beckham, last September, and it’s due to hit Netflix by the end of the year.

At first, Victoria was hesitant to green-light the project. It wasn’t until she participated in her husband David Beckham’s documentary, and he told her she stole the show, that the 51-year-old decided to give it the go ahead.

“It wasn’t the easiest thing to get her to agree to, but in my opinion, she was the star of mine,” the 49-year-old former soccer legend told UK Today earlier this year.

“So I just thought this is the opportunity, because she’s been working on our brand for the last 18 years, and she’s unbelievably hardworking, and no-one gets to see that.”

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary.

(Credit: Instagram)

WHAT WILL THE VICTORIA BECKHAM DOCUMENTARY BE ABOUT?

In the statement announcing the documentary series, Netflix promised it would “get up close and personal with the former pop star as she juggles her business and family life”.

“Since becoming a household name in the ’90s, Victoria Beckham has been one of the most recognisable women in the world. Now Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all,” the announcement reads.

“With exclusive access to Victoria, her family, and those closest to her, the series explores her time in the global spotlight.”

At this stage, we know that at least some of the series will focus on the lead up to Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show last year.

In a clip shown at Tudum earlier this year, the former Spice Girl is seen looking horrified as rain threatens to wreck her outdoor runway in the Château de Bagatelle in Paris.

“I want to know why I keep doing this when I don’t really need to… It can’t just be because I’m passionate about fashion and beauty,” the 51-year-old says on camera.

With the runway soaked, Victoria is forced to make an on-the-spot decision about whether or not to go ahead with the show, as an assistant tells her, “It’s up to you, Victoria”.

(Credit: Instagram)

In another clip shown at Next on Netflix, the ‘Not Such An Innocent Girl’ singer says she hopes by making the documentary she’ll discover why she felt driven to launch her business when she “didn’t need to”.

“I hope this will be like therapy,” she says.

It’s understood David will be interviewed for the documentary but the couple’s four children — Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13 — will not. They will appear in the documentary in some form, however.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE VICTORIA BECKHAM DOCUMENTARY?

Netflix is yet to announce a premiere date for the documentary but it’s expected to hit the streaming service by the end of 2025.

