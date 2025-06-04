Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s love story

The pair first crossed paths at a mutual friend’s birthday and have now celebrated three years of marriage.

In a new interview with Glamour Germany, Brooklyn shared that Nicola is his “home”, with the 26-year-old having moved from the United Kingdom to live with his wife in Los Angeles.

After eight months of dating, they announced their engagement and are very much head over heels, now married.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS NICOLA PELTZ?

The 30-year-old actress and filmmaker is best known for her roles as Katara in the film The Last Airbender and Tessa Yeager in Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, Nicola is the youngest of eight siblings.

She has been acting since she appeared in Deck the Halls in 2006 and has now begun writing and directing.

(Credit: Getty)

HOW DID BROOKLYN BECKHAM AND NICOLA PELTZ MEET?

Although their relationship was not confirmed until October 2019 on Instagram, the couple was spotted in 2019 at a dinner following a Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The pair technically met for the first time at Coachella in 2017, however, both of them were in other relationships at the time.

“The first time I saw Nicola at Coachella. I was instantly drawn to her. She was gorgeous, obviously, but it was her warmth and energy that stuck with me. Even though it was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, I never forgot it,” Brooklyn shared with Glamour Germany.

Speaking about their interaction at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party, Nicola shared, “We ran into each other at a Halloween party. I turned around and there he was, hiding in a giant bush.

“There were paparazzi everywhere and I didn’t want to be photographed, so yeah, I ended up in a bush,” Brooklyn commented.

“One of my friends was having trouble getting in,” Nicola shared. “So I asked Brooklyn for help and he didn’t hesitate. Two days later, we had our first kiss. That’s when the story really began.”

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. (Credit: Getty)

BROOKLYN BECKHAM AND NICOLA PELTZ’S WEDDING

Brooklyn was 21 at the time he proposed to Nicola, who was 25.

They were married on April 9, 2022, at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with nearly 600 guests for their black-tie ceremony.

Speaking with Glamour Germany, Nicola’s best advice for those planning a wedding would be to, “Take a moment during [your wedding] day just for the two of you. Step away, breathe, be together. Those were my favourite moments. Weddings can be intense, especially when you’re busy making sure everyone else is having fun. That little break reminded us what it’s really about: us.

“After the ceremony, find time to disappear for a second,” Brooklyn added. “We took a quick drive, just the two of us. It was perfect. Also: love each other, be honest, and always protect one another.

(Credit: Getty)

DOES BROOKLYN BECKHAM AND NICOLA PELTZ HAVE KIDS?

No, not yet. However, the pair has expressed their excitement to build their family in the same interview.

“We have four dogs and the way she treats them, I feel like you’re gonna be the most amazing mum with our kids,’ Brooklyn shared with Nicola.

In October 2024, Brooklyn shared with Grazia the type of father he wanted to be.

“I’ve always wanted to be a young dad. I love that my dad’s young. He was like my mate.”

