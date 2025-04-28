David Beckham loves his eldest son Brooklyn so much that he famously had his nickname ‘Buster’ immortalised in ink on his neck in 2015.

But fast forward a decade and it’s Brooklyn, 26, who has cast a dark cloud over his devoted dad’s upcoming 50th birthday, refusing to confirm whether or not he and wife Nicola Peltz, 30, will attend celebrations amid a growing family feud.

The footballer had a pre-birthday bash in Miami but Brooklyn skipped it! (Credit: Instagram)

BIRTHDAY BUST-UP

Last week relations between Brooklyn and his billionaire heiress wife Nicola, and David and Victoria, hit an all-time low with the family taking their spat to social media.

While Brooklyn and his bikini-clad sweetheart Nicola partied at Coachella, the rest of the family celebrated Posh’s 51st birthday on board the family’s superyacht in Florida, firing off a string of gushing posts to mark their beloved mum’s birthday.

And, in a family where gushing Instagram posts mean everything, it didn’t go unnoticed that Brooklyn failed to make public mention of his mother’s big day, instead posting a shot of him and wife Nicola at music festival Coachella. Could the snub have been a response to his parents failing to publicly wish their eldest son and his wife happy anniversary a week earlier?

It comes as Brooklyn and Nicola missed out on David’s early 50th birthday celebrations in Miami – a decision said to be down to Brooklyn and Romeo’s falling out over Brooklyn’s reservations over his brother’s relationship with girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

Now, as David’s birthday draws closer, he is said to be desperate to put an end to family tensions.

Brooklyn and Nicola chose to spend his mum’s birthday partying while the Beckham family matriarch celebrated her 51st in Florida with the rest of the family. (Credit: Instagram)

“David’s always one to put a brave face on things, but the situation with Brooklyn has broken his heart. From the awful fallout between Victoria and Nicola during their wedding planning in 2022 to the bust-up between Brooklyn and Romeo, it’s turned into a full-blown family drama and now it’s spilling out onto social media,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“The whole family’s shocked Brooklyn and Nicola have been so quiet on such big events. It seemed partying at Coachella was more important than taking 10 seconds to wish his mum a happy birthday online.

“David can’t understand how it’s all gone so wrong in such a small space of time. If this is just about Romeo dating Brooklyn’s ex, it’s not right that the whole family has to be thrown into the heap over it too.”

According to The Sun, David is planning a lavish dinner party at London’s three Michelin star restaurant Core to celebrate his milestone day, with a guest list including Tom Cruise, his former football teammates and of course, Brooklyn and Nicola, as well as Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

“The issue for Brooklyn and Nicola is neither of them want to be in the same room as Kim, while the awkwardness is kind of understandable, but it’s unfortunately turned into a ‘them or us’ nightmare for David and Victoria.

“It doesn’t help that Brooklyn and Nicola have gone full-blown Hollywood and their RSVPs, if you ever get one, are never a guarantee they’ll be there.

David’s hoping they’ll be at the party but no one knows if they’re coming at all. It’s casting a dark shadow over what should be a big celebration for David. He feels like Brooklyn should make more effort with the family.

“With his big party this week in Europe, David will be devastated if they’re not there. He always taught his kids to keep calm and carry on, no matter who was angry and why, so it may be a red line, even for David, if Brooklyn and Nicola snub him on his special day.”

