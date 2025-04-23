As a former elite soccer player, David Beckham knows a thing or two about the sport.
Now, the 49-year-old is combining his football knowledge with his status as an A-list celebrity to host his very own talk show, Beckham & Friends Live.
In the show, David will be covering all of the Champions League action, where he’ll be joined by a variety of his celebrity friends in each edition of his ‘watch party’ show.
Fans have already started to speculate who could be appearing on Beckham & Friends Live, with some people suggesting we could see David join forces with the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Tom Cruise and Ryan Reynolds.
Chatting to CBS Golazo about the upcoming show, David said, “I’m really looking forward to turning up with a few mates, a few glasses of wine, watching the game and great conversation.”
The first two episodes of Beckham & Friends Live will be live from London and will cover the Champions League semi-final between Inter Milan and Barcelona on Tuesday, 6 May, and the semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal on Wednesday, 7 May.
David will then fly to Germany for the final on Saturday, 31 May, which takes place at Allianz Arena in Munich.
When first teasing the show, David took to Instagram to share a video of himself walking through his studio, showing a set for the show.
“So I’ve just arrived in my studio for Beckham and Friends Live, my new Champions League show and I must admit it all looks so beautiful. Very exciting!,” he beamed.
He was also seen chatting to fellow football star Thierry Henry.
David Beckham’s new talk show comes off the back of his wildly successful Netflix documentary series, Beckham.
Following the show’s premiere, The Sun claimed the success could pave the way for the former player to start hosting shows and explore a career in media.
This new show has also sparked rumours that he could replace beloved football broadcaster Gary Lineker, who is stepping down from Match of the Day.