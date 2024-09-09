David Beckham makes unexpected career change

While David Beckham made a name for himself on the football pitch, he’s continued building his fortune in the business world.

He and his wife Victoria Beckham are estimated to have a net worth of around AU$789 million, according to Insider.

The year after he retired from professional football, in 2014, David launched his own business – DB Ventures. And since, he’s ventured into various industries, building a diverse career.

But nothing has been quite as diverse as his latest gig – beekeeping. After spending the past four years nurturing bees at his Cotswold estate, the former sports star is officially launching a honey business.

“What a buzzzz 🐝 who would’ve thought honey harvesting would become my favourite thing to do 😂”, David said on Instagram. (Image: Netflix)

David recently submitted a trademark application through DB Ventures, meaning his long-time hobby is set to become his latest entrepreneurial endeavour.

He’s calling his new business ‘Bee Up’ – admittedly, a better choice than Victoria’s playful idea to call the brand ‘David’s Sticky Stuff’.

A source told The Sun, “David absolutely loves spending time outdoors, tending to the hives. While it’s still early days, he’s moving forward with plans to turn this into a real side project.”

Over the years, the 49-year-old has given his followers a glimpse into his beekeeping journey, sharing videos of himself handling the hives and gathering honeycombs from the estate.

He’s even involved his children, with snapshots showing Romeo, Cruz and Harper learning the ropes of beekeeping.

Earlier this year, David admitted to swapping beekeeping tips with King Charles during a visit to the monarch’s Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

David offered King Charles a jar of his own home-produced honey. (Image: Getty)

He had a private meeting with the monarch earlier this year to discuss his new ambassadorial role for The King’s Foundation charity, which was created with the purpose of creating communities where people, places and the planet can coexist.

“I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work,” David said in a statement.

“I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.

“Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work.

“It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!” he added.

It’s been widely reported that the pair share a mutual love of and passion for beekeeping, with David even gifting His Majesty a jar of homemade honey as a coronation gift.