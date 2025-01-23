Former English footballer David Beckham, 49, has a social circle like no other, as he and his wife Victoria Beckham, 50, have forged friendships with countless other celebrities, athletes, politicians and more over the course of their careers.

But the Beckhams’ close bond with the British royal family is arguably their most famous connection.

William and David at the 2024 BAFTAs. (Image: Getty)

Ever since they met in the late 1990s, David Beckham has shared a particularly close relationship with Princes William and Harry, as both royal men are huge soccer fans.

“It’s a very normal relationship, with Harry as well,” David told Esquire of their friendship in 2012.

“They’re very easy to get along with. They love their sport. William loves Aston Villa, unfortunately, which obviously I give him a bit of stick about.”

David and Victoria attended both William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 as well as Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018, which is evidence of the bond they share.

Not only that, but Princess Catherine has also been spotted wearing clothing items from Victoria Beckham’s fashion line.

William and Harry aren’t the only royals that David is tight with, as their father King Charles III is also friendly with the footballer.

Most recently, The King’s Foundation announced that David has signed on as an ambassador for the charity founded by King Charles in 1990. The organisation was created with the purpose of creating communities where people, places and the planet can coexist.

In May 2024, David visited Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire where he met with the King, 75, who told him more about the charity.

“I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work,” David said in a statement.

“I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.

“Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work.

“It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens — and compare beekeeping tips!” he added.

It’s been widely reported that the pair share a mutual love of and passion for beekeeping, with David even gifting His Majesty a jar of homemade honey as a coronation gift.

David meeting the Queen in 2018. (Image: Getty)

David’s close relationship with the British royal family extends even further than the King, with the 49-year-old a self-proclaimed royalist.

The former England captain met the late Queen Elizabeth II multiple times and he even lined up for 13 hours to view her coffin in Westminster Hall and pay his respects.

“We all want to be here together,” David told the BBC at the time.

“We all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen.”

David said one of the reasons he wanted to pay tribute to the late Queen was that some of his biggest moments on the football field involved honouring Her Majesty.

“Every time that we stood there when we wore those Three Lion shirts and I had my armband and we sang God Save The Queen, that was something that meant so much to us. Every time that we did it, it was something special,” he said.

