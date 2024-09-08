Queen Elizabeth II’s life in pictures: A journey of sacrifice, duty and opulence

It was always Queen Elizabeth II’s destiny to make history, but over the years her tough convictions, empathy, civic and religious duty, and impeccable leadership earned her the status.
Britain’s longest reigning monarch surpassed presidents, prime ministers, Hollywood icons, and public figures to become the 20th and 21st centuries’ most influential leader in the Western world.
Over her 70 year reign, Queen Elizabeth visited 110 countries including Australia on numerous occasions. In 1970 she made history by walking through the crowds at Sydney’s Town Hall during her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, breaking the over hundred-year tradition of royals waving from a distance.
Beyond her professional achievements, she was married to her husband, Prince Philip, for 73 years, with whom she shared four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The Queen lived enough life to last until the end of time, and her presence in the Commonwealth will never wane as the years since her reign pass.
See inside the one and only Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor’s incredible life.
Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21 1926, in Mayfair, London.
The eldest daughter of King George VI and the Queen Mother was nicknamed ‘Lilibet’ as she was unable to pronounce her name during her younger years.
In 1940, the then 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth made her first radio broadcast with her younger sister Princess Margaret. The teen addressed the children of the Commonwealth who were evacuated due to the Second World War.
Elizabeth was 10-years-old when she became heir to the throne.
Elizabeth as a teenager with her sister and the Queen Mother.
A rare family portrait in colour.
Princess Elizabeth, who served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, during the Second World War, greets crowds one day after Victory in Europe Day in May 1945.
In July 1947, Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten celebrated their engagement at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen on her wedding day to Prince Phillip in November 1947.
In November 1948, her first son Prince Charles was born. Here, the mother and son pose for photographs at his christening with King George VI and Queen Mary.
Princess Anne, her second child and only daughter, was born in August 1950.
Elizabeth’s life changed forever when her beloved father passed away.
The moment Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation in 1953.
The Queen and her husband wave at the crowds from Buckingham Palace during the coronation.
The Queen waving to the crowds with a baby Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Philip.
In 1957, the Queen made her first televised speech.
Watch young Queen Elizabeth’s first televised Christmas message from 1957
Over her reign, the Queen met with many iconic world leaders. Here she speaks with Sir Winston Churchill.
In 1966, the Queen visited the Welsh village of Aberfan. Just few days before, the coal tip collapsed, which devastated the town and killed 141 children and four adults.
For the love of dogs! Her Majesty kept corgis throughout her life.
Queen Elizabeth visited Australia on numerous occasions. Here she is at Sydney’s Town Hall during her Australian tour in May 1970.
An active equestrian, the Queen often rode on horseback for her Trooping The Colour birthday celebrations in her younger years.
The monarch also visited 110 countries including Commonwealth nations such as Canada as she did for the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
The Queen at her son Prince Charles’ wedding to Princess Diana in 1981.
Queen Elizabeth at a photocall for the christening of Prince William.
Over the years the Queen and Prince Philip welcomed eight grandchildren.
The world was shocked by the sudden death of Princess Diana in 1997, as was Her Majesty.
Tony Blair reveals how upset The Queen was for Prince Harry and Prince William after Diana’s death
The Queen shares a rare tear in public at the decommissioning of the Royal Yacht Britannia in 1997.
50 years strong! Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 1997.
In 2002, the Queen tragically said goodbye to her mother, the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.
World leaders around the world spoke highly of Her Majesty, in particular Nelson Mandela.
The Spice Girls shook hands with the Queen at the Royal Variety performance.
In 2002, Her Majesty marked 50 years on the throne at her Golden Jubilee.
At her son Prince Charles’ second wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Queen famously said: “They have overcome Becher’s Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles, they have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves.”
In 2011, the Queen became the first British monarch to visit Ireland since 1911.
They grow up so fast! Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Duchess Catherine and Prince William’s wedding in 2011.
That same year she also attended the wedding of granddaughter Zara Tindall.
The Queen is succeeded by 12 great-grandchildren. Here, she’s pictured at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.
With the first female Australian Prime Minister, Julia Gillard in 2011.
60 years on the throne! The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee was celebrated in 2012.
After an iconic parachute jump (sort of), the Queen received a standing ovation at the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony.
The Queen gazed at her granddaughter-in-law, Duchess Meghan on her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018.
The Queen photographed doting on her great-grandchildren, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie also celebrated her wedding day in 2018.
The Queen wiped a tear from her cheek during the annual Remembrance Sunday service in November 2019.
Even in her nineties, the Queen carried out her duties as much as she could.
Queen Elizabeth at her late husband Prince Phillip’s funeral in 2021.
This was the last photo ever released of the Queen before her death on September 8, 2022.
The world may have said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, but it will never forget her impact.