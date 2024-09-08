Queen Elizabeth II’s life in pictures: A journey of sacrifice, duty and opulence

It was always Queen Elizabeth II’s destiny to make history, but over the years her tough convictions, empathy, civic and religious duty, and impeccable leadership earned her the status.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch surpassed presidents, prime ministers, Hollywood icons, and public figures to become the 20th and 21st centuries’ most influential leader in the Western world.

Over her 70 year reign, Queen Elizabeth visited 110 countries including Australia on numerous occasions. In 1970 she made history by walking through the crowds at Sydney’s Town Hall during her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, breaking the over hundred-year tradition of royals waving from a distance.

Beyond her professional achievements, she was married to her husband, Prince Philip, for 73 years, with whom she shared four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The Queen lived enough life to last until the end of time, and her presence in the Commonwealth will never wane as the years since her reign pass.

See inside the one and only Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor’s incredible life.