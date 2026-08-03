EXCLUSIVE: ‘I left the show with grudges!’ MasterChef’s Alvin Quah reveals who he clashed with on The Traitors

With an impressive collection of glasses – 52 to be exact, “one for every week of the year” – MasterChef Australia favourite Alvin Quah is used to looking at life through a stylish lens.

Advertisement

But when he entered the cutthroat world of The Traitors, Ten’s thrilling new murder mystery-inspired reality series, even Alvin had to ditch the oven mitts for some boxing gloves. In fact, the beloved cook teases things got so spicy, he left the show with some simmering resentment.

MasterChef alum Alvin Quah is cooking with a totally different heat in The Traitors (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“To be completely honest, yes, I did leave with grudges,” Alvin reveals to Woman’s Day. “It took a few weeks for me to sort of zen out and remind myself, ‘It’s just a game,’ but I’ve been in touch with all the contestants since [and] we’ve said our sorrys and our apologies, and no one really took it to heart.

“But I think viewers think they know who these reality stars are, but they’re going to see a completely different side to them,” he teases.

Advertisement

COOKING UP THE DRAMA

It’s a far cry from the supportive, family-like environment Alvin, 51, experienced in the MasterChef kitchen, where contestants are encouraged to lift each other up rather than throw each other under the bus.

“Oh my God, The Traitors is so different to MasterChef,” he laughs. “It’s such a game of wit and strategy and it’s a bit of a mind game as well. If you think about it, MasterChef is all about everyone being their true, honest self, whereas this game is all about editing yourself, and looking around the room and trying to read people.”

Perhaps the most challenging aspect for Alvin were the fiery discussions.

Alvin became a fan favourite on seasons 2 and 14 of MasterChef Australia (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

“I hate confrontation,” he admits. “The Round Table terrified me. It’s like being the kid whose mum and dad are fighting and you’re thinking, ‘Please stop fighting!’”

The star reveals the drama even puts the highly rated UK version, which was known for its explosive double-crosses, to shame.

“The UK version is like watching a healthy debate,” he laughs. “The Australian version? Let’s just say it’s not as well-mannered or polite.

“It’s more like, ‘I’ve just got to keep interrupting you.’ Everyone’s fighting to be heard because every conversation could be the difference between staying in the game or getting murdered.”

Advertisement

The star says he felt out of his depth on The Traitors, particularly during the gruelling Round Table tasks (Credit: Channel 10)

JUDGING FACES, NOT FOOD

Also adding to his nerves was the celebrity cast, many of whom he barely recognised.

“I probably knew about 10 per cent of the cast,” he laughs. “I was looking around thinking, ‘I don’t know who you are… What am I doing here?’”

Ironically, Alvin says that worked to his advantage, as many of the reality stars had no idea who the former MasterChef favourite was either.

Advertisement

Among the famous faces he bonded with most was Australian Survivor favourite Kirby Bentley, while Love Island’s Claudia Bonifazio shattered his expectations.

“Claudia surprised me 100 per cent,” he says. “She was so genuine and real – not at all what I predicted a Love Island contestant would be”.

The reality alum now lives in Sydney with his husband and is working on a food memoir (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

The experience also forced Alvin to confront his own assumptions.

Advertisement

“I learned I’m quite judgemental,” he laughs. “You think these reality TV stars are one thing, but they’re just human beings and they’re beautiful people.”

While he’s staying tight-lipped about whether he makes it to the end of the game, Alvin admits he just wanted to break his reality TV curse after placing sixth in both season 2 [2010] and season 14 [2022] of MasterChef Australia.

“I feel like that number just follows me around,” he jokes. “If I finish sixth again, it’ll be like I’ve been tattooed by the devil!”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.