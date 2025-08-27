Survivor: Australia V The World’s Kirby Bentley: ‘She cast a spell on me’

Kirby Bentley has been eliminated from Survivor: Australia V The World. The former netballer and AFLW player from WA was sent home at the end of the show’s sixth episode, with US Survivor legend Parvati Shallow one of the people writing her name down.

Advertisement

“I was definitely shocked,” Kirby tells TV WEEK. “I thought that I had shown enough to Parvati that I was all in.

Kirby was prepared to make big moves on Survivor. (Credit: 10) (Credit: 10)

“I threw the challenge that David got voted out, because we’d looked at each other and I was like, ‘Are you good?’ And she said, ‘No,’ and I said, ‘Do you want me to throw it?’ So that’s what happened. So I was trying to build a trust even when I was on the Aussie tribe.

“I was obviously blindsided by the queen.”

Advertisement

Kirby says she’s “all about women”, and she was keen to work with not just Parvati but also the other female US Survivor player, Cirie Fields.

“Obviously, being an Aboriginal woman as well, [that] was my link to Cirie when I saw her,” she explains. “So I was pretty keen to see if I could do that.”

But Kirby says she found the Americans “really guarded and cautious”, compared to the Aussies.

“I feel like the Australians played a Wild Wild West version of the game and created that chaos. I love the chaos, and I think it’s fun to play, I think it’s fun to watch. But yeah, the Americans were really reserved.”

Advertisement

Kirby says she’s “all about women”. (Credit: 10) (Credit: 10)

At the beginning of the first episode, Kirby told the international players that she didn’t know who any of them were because she hadn’t watched Survivor. So has she gone back and watched Parvati in any of her previous seasons since filming on Australia V The World finished last year?

“No, to be honest, I actually haven’t had a chance,” she says. “I’ve started a renewable energy company and we’ve been pretty flat-out. But when I do get a chance, I will go and find out how she cast a spell on me. She was incredible.”

Kirby is the sixth person to be eliminated from Survivor: Australia V The World, following South Africa’s Rob Bentele, Australia’s “Golden God” David Genat, “King” George Mladenov from Western Sydney, US two-time winner Tony Vlachos and Australia’s Sarah Tilleke.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.