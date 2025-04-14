There’s a secret feud between Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham

It’s not the first time the Beckham family has been at the centre of rumours of a family bust-up but this time it’s brothers Romeo Beckham, 22, and Brooklyn Beckham, 26, who are reportedly excommunicado!

Rumours started swirling when Brooklyn, who is married to American heiress Nicola Peltz, 30, skipped out on his famous father David’s star-studded 50th birthday bash in Miami last week – and no one made mention of his glaring absence!

According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, the brothers have butted heads over Romeo’s new girlfriend, London model and DJ Kim Turnbull, 25, who was close to Brooklyn in 2016 – although Cruz Beckham denies they dated.

Tellingly, Romeo posted a sentimental snap of the family at his father’s birthday, writing, “Family is everything” …but he did not tag his brother or Nicola.

Sources say relations started to sour in December with Brooklyn said to be unhappy about Kim dating Romeo, despite David and Victoria giving their blessing.

A source told TMZ that Brooklyn and Nicola are unlikely to be seen at any public family events where Kim is present.

The couple were also absent at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in March.

Romeo has been dating DJ Kim since November. (Image: Getty)

According to Woman’s Day’s source, the fallout has David and Victoria tearing their hair out, especially as Victoria has only just recovered from the drama between her and Nicola over their wedding day.

“Victoria and David are beside themselves and don’t know what to do. The whole family has been caught up in Brooklyn and Romeo’s war that’s been simmering away ever since Brooklyn and Nicola’s huge fallout with Victoria.

“Romeo is furious with his brother over it and thinks he’s changed since Nicola came into his life. Brooklyn’s well aware of his feelings, which is why this situation with Kim has exploded. Brooklyn’s convinced his brother is trying to goad him, but it’s an impossible situation because as far as Romeo’s concerned, Brooklyn lost all rights to discuss his choice of partner when he sent his girlfriend to war against their mum.”

Adding to the tension between the brothers is the fact that Victoria has earmarked Romeo as the successor to her $129 million fashion empire, which has put Brooklyn’s nose out of joint.

“Victoria’s got big plans for Romeo,” says an insider.

“She’s seen his modelling potential and is looking into signing him up for one of the prestigious courses from either Central Saint Martins or Parson’s in New York. She’s very excited about his runway success, but you can’t say the same for his siblings.”

