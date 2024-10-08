Cruz Beckham falls for 28 year old amid Victoria’s fears

Cruz Beckham may have a new love in his life, but with a nine-year age gap – he’s 19 and she’s 28 – it seems not everyone is happy about the pairing!



After first being linked in April this year, Cruz and German-Brazilian songwriter/producer Jackie Apostel made their debut as a couple at Paris Fashion Week.

The fashionable pair were snapped walking hand-in-hand through the City of Love, before attending Victoria Beckham’s runway show on September 28.

While Jackie was dressed by the designer, that doesn’t mean she’s welcomed her son’s new girlfriend with open arms!

In fact, sources tell Woman’s Day it’s quite the opposite. “Cruz is always choosing girlfriends who resemble his mum, and now he’s dating an older woman? It’s concerning, and the fear is there’s something deeper going on than just a wild-child phase,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“Posh genuinely likes Jackie and is hoping her maturity might tame Cruz’s ways, however, she is worried about her intentions and why she’d be interested in someone so much younger.”

Cruz and Jackie made their debut at Fashion Week. (Image: Mega)

RUNS IN THE FAMILY?

But perhaps more worrying for Posh is the fact that Cruz’s ex-girlfriend, Bby Ivy, has accused him of cheating on her. Now Victoria, 50, is said to be triggered that Cruz is following in his father’s footsteps.

David, 49, who was accused of multiple affairs in the couple’s early days, doesn’t seem fazed by his son’s behaviour, thinking Cruz is young and boys will be boys. “Victoria’s now looking at her baby boy in a different light,” the insider says. “She made it clear when her sons started dating she doesn’t want them leaving behind a string of broken hearts. The way they treat their partners reflects on her and David.

“The Beckhams know how to put on a good front, but don’t underestimate how much this has disappointed Victoria.

“She went through hell with David, and the thought that their sons could end up the same is triggering. The boys saw how hard it was for her. She’ll side with Cruz in public, but she had some stern words behind closed doors.”

After her show, Victoria even excluded Jackie from their photo. It was a pointed sign she’s not part of the family – yet, anyway!

The insider notes, “She doesn’t want to have to look back on family photos and see a new girl on Cruz’s arm every time.”