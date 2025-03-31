Ever since David and Victoria Beckham’s 1999 nuptials, their relationship has been plagued by tales of alleged affairs, most famously the purported affair between David and his former assistant, Rebecca Loos.

Victoria and David Beckham finally opened up about the cheating rumours in his 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham, and Rebecca spoke out about it in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia in 2025.

Rebecca Loos reportedly had an affair with David Beckham while the pair were working together in Spain.(Credit: Getty)

REBECCA LOOS ON WHY SHE WENT PUBLIC

“I wish that I had maybe been a bit smarter in the decisions I had made, but things were done the way they were done. And you just have to learn from it,” Rebecca Loos told 60 Minutes reporter Dimity Clancey.

She said that the reason she went public with her claims was because, “I just kind of felt the way he treated me was very unfair, what he was getting away with and that two-faced life. And I know how much his image means to him. I just kind of wanted to make him feel some pain too.”

Rebecca added that David’s continuous denial of the affair made her want to tell her side of the story more.

“But I think the fact that he referred to my claims as ‘ludicrous’, that just pissed me off even more. It makes you want to stand up for yourself and it makes you want to keep coming forward,” she said.

David and Victoria tried to show a united front in the face of fresh cheating rumours although Victoria reveals during this picture the couple were against each other. (Credit: Getty)

DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM ADDRESS THE AFFAIR

David Beckham and his wife Victoria had always been quick to deny the cheating rumours but 20 years later, Victoria opened the conversation

In the 2023 Beckham documentary, Victoria revealed, “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing – we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either… And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.”

David explained that he felt physically ill when asked if it affected his performance on the field, admitting that there, “were some days I thought, ‘How am I going to go to work? How am I going to go on that training pitch and look as if nothing is wrong?”

“Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family.”

Victoria admitted, “It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

David Beckham got his start at Manchester United, famous for his goal from the halfway line in his own half. It had never been done. (Credit: Getty)

DAVID’S ALLEGED AFFAIR WITH ASSISTANT REBECCA LOOS

In 2003, David was in the prime of his football career. The England Captain had been sold by his home club Manchester United to Spain’s Real Madrid, for a whopping price. And while his star had never been brighter, a shock was soon to hit the Beckham family.

In September of that year, David was spotted with a woman at a nightclub in Madrid. The woman was later identified as his assistant Rebecca Loos.

Subsequently, the rumour mill kick-started into overdrive, churning out tales that the Beckham marriage was in trouble, which David denied.

The now-defunct News Of The World published a story from “a source” outlining several sexual encounters David and Rebecca allegedly had after that night at the club. They also reported the two exchanged racy texts.

The story claimed Victoria contacted the assistant, warning her to stay away.

Rebecca’s brother then surprised British tabloids by claiming his sister had confirmed to him that she’d had an affair with David in Spain.

“Rebecca phoned home early this morning. I am overwhelmed with shock,” Rebecca’s brother John Charles told the Daily Mail in April 2004.

“Rebecca was upset when she parted company with David and Victoria last year. She became very down and cried a lot. At times she looked heartbroken. I thought it was because of professional reasons. But now I am beginning to understand there must have been more to it.”

In response to her brother’s comments, David released a statement.

“During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” it read.

“What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts.”

While explosive allegations of David’s infidelity flew, Victoria reportedly packed up their two children and flew to Switzerland, where David was to meet them from Madrid. Spokespeople for the family said the trip was a long-planned getaway and not a plan to escape media attention.

Rebecca Loos, Victoria Beckham and her son Romeo watch David play for Real Madrid back in 2003. (Credit: Getty)

REBECCA LOOS’ TELL-ALL

Rebecca gave an explosive tell-all interview with SKY TV alleging her professional relationship turned romantic with David as he grew lonely in Madrid.

“I think the chemistry between David and I was so strong and people were not happy because I was being very unprofessional and he’s a married man,” she said at the time.

When asked about the Beckhams’ intention to involve lawyers, Rebecca replied, “What are they consulting their lawyers for? What can they do? I think they have worked very hard at getting the image they have and I think they will do everything they can to maintain it.”

“So whether that involves having happy shots taken or calling their lawyers it’s up to them. I am 100 percent sure of what I am talking about, there no doubt in my mind [and] I have no reason to lie – why should I? I am just here to tell you my experience. He knows the truth and I know the truth.”

Again, Victoria and David vehemently denied her story, calling it “absurd and unsubstantiated”.

Victoria and her two sons, Brooklyn and Romeo relocated to Spain so the family could be together with David.

The couple have weathered allegations of affairs time and time again. (Credit: Getty)

THE BECKHAMS SUE

Following months and months of stories of alleged infidelities, the soccer player and his wife turned to their lawyers, seeking justice.

In 2004, they filed a lawsuit against News of the World, after a story was published claiming David also had an affair with a beautician named Danielle Heath.

The couple then amended the complaint in 2005 to include another story by the publisher which detailed quotes from the couple’s former nanny Abbie Gibson, that the Beckham marriage was a lie. They also sued the nanny for breach of confidence.

“We are sick and tired of people trying to make money at the expense of our family,” the Beckhams said in a statement.

The ultimate power-couple. (Credit: Getty)

WHERE IS REBECCA LOOS NOW?

More than twenty years after her alleged affair with David Beckham, Rebecca Loos has completely turned her life around.

After being dismissed from her position at Real Madrid, she went on to star on a range of reality TV shows.

The Spanish-born beauty eventually fell in love with medical adviser Sven Christjar Skaiaa, who worked on one of the shows she appeared on.

Rebecca Loos has kept a low profile after accusing David Beckham of cheating on his wife. (Credit: Instagram)

She is now married to Sven and shares two sons with him. The family live a low-key life in Norway which Rebecca frequently writes about on her blog.

David and Victoria renewed their vows between 2003-2007 while they were living in Spain and went on a whirlwind 24-hour honeymoon. The couple now have four gorgeous children and are stronger than ever.

