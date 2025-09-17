Margot Robbie reveals boozy lunch with Kylie Minogue as biopic details leaked

Margot Robbie has opened up about her friendship with Kylie Minogue, while also revealing the surprising reason she has ruled herself out of playing the pop icon in a potential biopic.
The Barbie star, who is currently promoting her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, was taken aback this week after learning Minogue had personally named her as a leading candidate to bring her to life on the big screen.
“You know Kylie has said a few times that she would love you to play her in a movie,” BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show presenter Scott Mills told Robbie.
“She did not?! Why has nobody ever told me this before?! That is wild information,” the new mum replied.
“I am beyond honoured,” she continued, before revealing why it may never happen.
“Of course, I could not. I can’t sing, I can’t sing like Kylie…I don’t like it when people can’t actually sing and do a singing movie, you know.”
Robbie also admitted that she had been a huge fan of Minogue for years, with her first concert being the KylieFever tour in Sydney in 2002, before the two eventually became friends.
She explained to listeners that the pair had a drunken first meeting at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
“I got a call from my team like, ‘Kylie Minogue would like to meet up with you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the best day of my life.’
“I assumed she wanted to meet to talk about some sort of work thing, or maybe she was putting together a charity event or something.
“So I get to the Chateau Marmont, and she sat down, the coolest, warmest, most divine creature you’ve ever met.
“She was just like, ‘I just thought, you’re an Aussie, I’m an Aussie, and we’ve never met. I thought we should probably hang out and get cocktails.’
“There was no work conversation whatsoever; we just got drunk together.”