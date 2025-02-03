One of Prince Harry‘s biggest and most successful initiatives is arguably the Invictus Games.

Occurring every two years, the Invictus Games are a multi-sport event for injured, sick, and wounded military personnel.

As the Duke of Sussex gears up to kick off the 2025 event, we’ve rounded up everything there is to know.

The Games will take place in Canada. (Credit: Getty)

WHERE WILL THE INVICTUS GAMES BE IN 2025?

Beginning on 8 February the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in Canada.

“The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports,” Prince Harry shared.

“With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities.”

More than 500 competitors from 23 nations will compete in adaptive sports, including Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding, Nordic Skiing and Biathlon, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling, in addition to the core Invictus Games sports of indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

There is an incredible range of performers this year. (Credit: Getty)

WHO IS PERFORMING AT THE INVICTUS GAMES IN 2025?

In addition to all the sporting action, some big names will also be performing at the Invictus Games this year.

Chris Martin, Katy Perry, Noah Kahan and Nelly Furtado will be performing at the opening ceremony on 8 February, while Jelly Roll, Barenaked Ladies and The War And Treaty will be performing at the closing ceremony on 16 February.

You can catch all the action on Nine. (Credit: Getty)

WHERE TO WATCH THE INVICTUS GAMES IN AUSTRALIA

It’s been revealed that the 9Network has partnered with the Invictus Games Foundation as the official Australian broadcaster of the event.

Nine will air the daily highlights, plus the opening and closing ceremonies on 9Gem, as well as stream additional sports on 9Now.

Optus is also sharing the feed across the ADF TV channels in Australian military bases.

WHERE IS THE 2027 INVICTUS GAMES?

Looking ahead, the next Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, England in 2027.

Exact dates remain unknown, but the event is set to take place in July.

“We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all—something your city knows well,” Prince Harry shared.

