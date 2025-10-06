King Frederik: Missing for 6 days!

It’s been nearly two years since King Frederik of Denmark was photographed on an overnight trip in Spain with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova. At the time the palace dubbed the meeting a “private visit” but wouldn’t comment any further on the intense speculation that followed about what this might mean for the state of his marriage to Queen Mary.

But now there are fears history could be repeating itself with the news that on two occasions in September, the king quietly stepped away from palace life, and he hasn’t publicly confirmed where he was.

(Credit: Mega)

NEW ROYAL ROLE

As next in line to the Danish throne, Frederik’s son Prince Christian acted as regent for three days between September 12 and 14 and again between September 27 and 30.

This was despite the young royal being busy with his lieutenant training program with the Royal Danish Army.

But it was Christian’s mother who was reportedly frustrated by Frederik’s absence.

“Mary keeps reminding Frederik that their son needs to focus on studies at the moment, not his royal duties,” says the source. “But Fred is adamant that Christian can do both and if it means he gets some much-needed downtime, all the better.”

Meanwhile Mary, 53, was photographed attending her good friend and Danish socialite Caroline Fleming’s 50th birthday bash on the Saturday night during Fred’s first stint away.

“The queen always makes sure all her upcoming events, even friends’ birthdays, are on the calendar and she is always reminding Fred to do the same so the family is aware of each other’s movements.”

(Credit: Getty)

This isn’t the first time Christian’s had to step in to the royal role so his father can enjoy a few days off. In February, soon after the royal family returned from holidaying in Tasmania, Fred took a personal trip, leaving Christian to act as his proxy. It eventually transpired that Fred had attended the Biathlon World Championships in Switzerland.

Then in July, Frederik, 57, passed the baton to his son once more so he could make a “low-key appearance” at the Wimbledon tennis tournament – without Mary.

But despite Mary’s mounting frustration at her husband’s absences, the king doesn’t believe it’s a problem.

“The difficulty is you can’t just question the king and his business,” says the source. “He always feels that his way is the best way, no matter if it has a ripple effect.”

Meanwhile, it was royal business as usual for diligent Mary, who undertook an engagement with her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, while Fred was MIA.

“Mary’s getting very impatient with Frederik. He’s lucky to have his family shine the light away from his aimlessness.”

(Credit: Mega)

The kids have moved on too!

With her teenage kids beginning their adult lives, Queen Mary is said to be struggling with the prospect that she may be becoming an empty-nester way sooner than she initially thought.

“Mary is facing something far deeper than just an emptying nest,” our source tells Woman’s Day.

“It’s hard enough with Christian back in military school and focusing on his new girlfriend Emma, while Isabella’s on the other side of the world, but Josephine’s decision to board has been heartbreaking for her mum.

“Starting with Frederik’s brother and his amazing family, it’s been nothing but an exodus of all her loved ones and it’s hard to face what’s left,” they add.

Related

