Inside Kate Middleton’s run-in with the ex she left for Prince William

There’s no bad blood in the royal circles – and Catherine, Princess of Wales proved exactly that when she came face-to-face with her university ex-boyfriend Rupert Finch at Peter Phillips’ wedding.

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Both Kate and Prince William attended the intimate ceremony as Peter, 48, Princess Anne’s son, married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, 45. But among the tight guest list was a familiar face from Kate’s past – Rupert, who arrived early alongside his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder of fashion label Beulah.

Kate and Rupert are believed to have dated briefly during their student days at the University of St Andrews before Kate went on to meet William – and the rest, as they say, is history. But if there was ever any chance of awkwardness, you wouldn’t know it.

Kate and Rupert were both in attendance at Peter’s wedding. (Credit: Getty)

“Everyone’s very mature about moving on and there’s no embarrassment, just kindness, between Kate and Rupert, who’s now a happily married father-of-three, just like Kate and Wills,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

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In fact, the Finch-Isaacs family are far from strangers to the royal orbit. “Rupert isn’t just Kate’s university ex – he’s been part of the royal-adjacent social circle for almost two decades thanks to his wife,” the source explains. “Natasha is the founder of Beulah London, which everyone from Kate – including during her pregnancies – to Beatrice has worn.”

It’s a connection that’s only deepened over the years, and one that goes well beyond shared history. “Kate was thrilled to see both of them – there’s no awkwardness between her and Rupert, but it’s true it’s his wife she’s a huge fan of,” the insider says. “Aside from a mutual love of fashion, Natasha’s three kids are similar in age to Kate’s – Georgia, 11, Cienna, 9, and India, 5 – so there’s always plenty to talk about.”

Rupert and Natasha tied the knot in 2013. (Credit: Getty)

Rupert was even on the guest list for Kate and William’s 2011 wedding!

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“Rupert was even invited to their wedding so he’s been a regular in their circles,” the source adds. “It only confirms for William that Kate’s going to be the perfect Queen for everyone – she can even break a man’s heart and still have him be gracious about it all.”

The wedding itself, while intimate, was no place for anything less than good grace. “The wedding was fairly small, so there was no room for egos nor awkwardness, but Kate, William and Rupert have well and truly moved on from those crazy uni days,” the insider says. “Both William and Rupert know things worked out just perfectly and it’s clear they’re proud of their happy marriages.”

And William, for his part, isn’t exactly shy about it. “William always loves showing off his beautiful wife, but it’s always extra special when Rupert’s in the room,” the insider says.

Wills and Kate were loved up at event. (Credit: Getty)

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Royal fans online were equally charmed by the gracious encounter, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. “Making HRH even more relatable – hands up who hasn’t experienced running into an ex at a social gathering at least once,” one user wrote. Another simply noted: “So the Princess has excellent taste in men as well.”

Rupert himself has long kept quiet on the relationship, previously telling the Daily Mail in 2006 that it was not something he would ever discuss publicly.

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