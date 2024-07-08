Peter Phillips, the eldest son of Princess Anne, has seemingly confirmed his relationship status after attending the 2024 Royal Ascot hand-in-hand with his new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

The news comes merely months following Peter’s split from his previous partner Lindsay Wallace, with the pair’s separation announced in early April.

The pair were all smiles as they attended the 2024 Royal Ascot together while holding hands. (Image: Getty)

Peter, 46, first brought Harriet, a paediatric nurse, to the Badminton Horse Trials on 12 May. In a break from royal tradition, it’s reported the pair were spotted holding hands at the event.

The event was also attended by other members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla along with Peter’s two daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

It is unknown how long the pair have been dating for, but Peter’s introduction of Harriet to his family and the Queen, likely insinuates that the relationship is becoming serious.

The new couple along with Peter’s daughters at the Badminton Horse Trials. (Image: Getty)

The following day, Peter and Harriet were seen strolling around hand-in-hand at the horse trials in a photo published by The Sun. A witness at the event told the publication that the pair “looked completely smitten” as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandchild was “grinning from ear to ear.”

“She looked very happy and relaxed in his company and pleased to be shown off at one of the biggest social events in the equestrian world,” they shared.

“His love life has certainly taken some very public twists and turns in recent years.

“But they looked extremely close and seemed like they had known each other for some time. They certainly seemed very happy and appeared to be over any past relationship woes,” the witness added.

Peter with his ex-girlfriend Lindsay. (Image: Getty)

Peter was with his former partner, Lindsay Wallace, for four years and the 46-year-old introduced her to the late Queen Elizabeth before her passing.

Peter and Lindsay made their public debut as a couple at the Epsom Derby in June 2022, attending several royal family events together during the course of their relationship.

Among those events were high-profile celebrations including King Charles’ Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May 2023, and the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

According to HELLO!, the pair “made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments.”

Peter and his ex-wife Autumn. (Image: Getty)

Lindsay was Peter’s first girlfriend following his divorce from his ex-wife of 13 years, Autumn Kelly.

The pair finalised their separation in 2020 and share two daughters together, Savannah and Isla.

