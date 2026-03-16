Queen Mary returns: The best photos from the Danish royal couple’s 2026 Australian tour

Royal tours always bring plenty of memorable moments, and the 2026 Australian visit from Queen Mary and King Frederik is proving to be no exception.

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Returning to her home country alongside King Frederik, Queen Mary has been welcomed by crowds across Australia, with cameras capturing everything from formal events to relaxed moments with locals.

Here’s a look at some of the best photos from the tour so far!

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