Queen Mary returns: The best photos from the Danish royal couple’s 2026 Australian tour

Royal tours always bring plenty of memorable moments, and the 2026 Australian visit from Queen Mary and King Frederik is proving to be no exception.
Returning to her home country alongside King Frederik, Queen Mary has been welcomed by crowds across Australia, with cameras capturing everything from formal events to relaxed moments with locals.
Here’s a look at some of the best photos from the tour so far!
Uluru
Mary and Frederik kicked off their Australian tour with a visit to Uluru in the Northern Territory.
Uluru
The following day, the Danish royal couple embarked on the Kuniya Walk and viewed the sunrise at the Muṯitjulu Waterhole.
Canberra
Mary and Frederik then moved on to Canberra, where they met with Governor-General Sam Mostyn AC, her partner Simeon Beckett SC, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his wife, Jodie Haydon, at Government House.
Canberra
Their Majesties received a 21-gun salute, followed by a performance of the National Anthem and Royal Anthem of Denmark, ‘King Christian’.