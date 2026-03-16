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Queen Mary returns: The best photos from the Danish royal couple’s 2026 Australian tour

Royal homecoming!
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Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
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Royal tours always bring plenty of memorable moments, and the 2026 Australian visit from Queen Mary and King Frederik is proving to be no exception. 

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Returning to her home country alongside King Frederik, Queen Mary has been welcomed by crowds across Australia, with cameras capturing everything from formal events to relaxed moments with locals. 

Here’s a look at some of the best photos from the tour so far!

(Credit: Getty)

Uluru

Mary and Frederik kicked off their Australian tour with a visit to Uluru in the Northern Territory.

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(Credit: Getty)

Uluru

The following day, the Danish royal couple embarked on the Kuniya Walk and viewed the sunrise at the Muṯitjulu Waterhole.

(Credit: Getty)

Canberra

Mary and Frederik then moved on to Canberra, where they met with Governor-General Sam Mostyn AC, her partner Simeon Beckett SC, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his wife, Jodie Haydon, at Government House.

(Credit: Getty)

Canberra

Their Majesties received a 21-gun salute, followed by a performance of the National Anthem and Royal Anthem of Denmark, ‘King Christian’.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Now To Love, Woman's Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, books, travel, and women's sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks , must-read books, shopping content, and news about both the British and international royal families.

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