Neale Whittaker announces bittersweet new chapter 

Neale Whittaker has announced he’s embarking on a new chapter with his partner.

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The former Block judge announced this week that him and his partner David Novak-Piper were moving from their country estate in Berry, in the Southern Highlands area of New South Wales, to a smaller property which they’re going to renovate.

“Big news from the boys in Berry. Time for the next chapter,” Neale wrote on Instagram, alongside a video where he explained the reasons behind the move.

“So David and I have some big news to share with you all,” he says in the video. “We’re moving. We have sold our lovely property here on the New South Wales South Coast, where we’ve lived for almost eight years and we’re moving on.

The couple have been living in Berry for the past 8 years. Credit: Instagram.

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“Big stuff for us and bittersweet stuff as well,” he continues. “Many of you will know that David has had some pretty big health issues over the past few years which I’m happy to say he’s come through, he is so much better.”

The TV personality, who will soon be back on our screens as a judge on Channel 7’s new renovation show My Reno Rules, said David’s health issues made them re-evaluate their lives and they’ve realised they don’t want to live on a big property that’s a lot of work to maintain.

So, they’ve decided to more to a smaller, mystery property that they intend to renovate.

“Berry is a wonderful community,” Neale explains in the video. “It’s a community that has embraced us and a community that we’ve embraced and we want to be part of it.

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“So we’re staying here but we’re shifting down a gear in terms of our home and that’s all I’m going to say at this point…”

In May 2024, Neale announced he was leaving his long-running gig as a judge on The Block to look after David.

For the 2024 season, he was replaced on the judging panel with Marty Fox, with sources claiming the producers liked Marty’s fresh takes.

Neale says David has come through the other side of his health issues. Credit: Instagram.

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“It’s a bit like when you take time off school to look after a sick family member and when you come back, your best friend has a new lab partner and they’ve already got all their inside jokes. No matter how polite everyone is, you can’t help feeling replaced by a cooler kid… and Neale has been a little bit salty,” an insider told Woman’s Day at the time.

Last year, it was announced that Neale would be jumping ship to Channel 7 to join the cast of My Reno Rules.

“He’s posted some ‘not so cryptic’ things online that made it clear he wasn’t happy,” claimed another source at the time. “When Channel Seven came calling, it was an easy yes.”

“Neale has no loyalty to the creators of The Block and why would he after being pushed out for a younger model.”

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My Reno Rules will be hosted by Dr Chris Brown and will see four couples renovate four homes which will then be given to viewers of the show.

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