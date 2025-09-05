The Block hosts and judges’ salary war!

Tensions have been brewing behind the scenes of The Block after host Scott Cam’s jaw-dropping $2.4 million salary was revealed.

“I don’t think many people knew what money he was making and it has totally thrown the cat amongst the pigeons, in terms of the rest of the returning players,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

While Scotty is laughing all the way to the bank, Woman’s Day hears his fellow stars Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox are quietly fuming and with good reason.

“The judges play a vital role on the show and they cop plenty of criticism,” our insider tells us.

“I think there is some ‘danger money’ in being on a show like The Block,” they continued. “Well, there should be. As they are all required to use their IP to back their comments each week.

“It is no secret that they get slammed online and gain a series of haters from the houses unhappy with their comments.

“I don’t think it’s all glamour and wind machines.”

Insiders say Shaynna Blaze, who has been with the show since 2012, was originally hired on a casual per day basis.

Over time, that deal evolved into a season fee, which is rumoured to be around $60,000 to $90,000 per season.

“Not bad for one day a week for 12 weeks but hardly close to the amount of zeroes Scotty has been pulling in,” the source says.

“There is a sense of what The Block can do for your profile and that has kept these salaries down.”

Darren Palmer, who joined the judging panel in 2011, is said to be on a similar package, earning between $50,000 and $60,000 per season.

Meanwhile, newcomer Marty Fox is rumoured to have been so eager to join the panel that he allegedly told producers he’d do it for free. However, our sources say he’s probably earning a casual day rate like Shaynna did in the beginning.

Whispers from the set say that he apparently bragged to the cast in 2023 that he was only joining The Block because the show gave his business “over $250,000 in free advertising”.

“It’s no secret his White Fox profile tripled after that first season,” a well-placed insider told us.

“I think people get over the original excitement of being on TV and cut their nose despite their face when their egos get too big.

According to our insider, Scotty’s salary leak has caused “a bit of havoc” on the set of the reality TV show.

“They all bring credibility and star power to the show but compared to Scotty’s millions, their pay packets look like loose change,” they said.

To add fuel to the fire, The Block’s rivals at Channel 7 are said to be throwing serious money at former judge Neale Whittaker, who jumped ship for Renovation Rules.

Neale’s departure to Channel 7 apparently has Shaynna and her fellow panellists wondering why they’re not being valued in the same way.

“Scotty is the face of The Block, but the judges are the heart of it,” our insider says.

“Without them, you don’t have the drama, the design clashes or the tears. They’re starting to think it’s high time they were paid what they’re worth.”

While their Block salaries might seem small, the judges aren’t exactly struggling.

Shaynna Blaze has built her empire as a designer, author and TV personality and her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Marty Fox, as co-founder of WHITEFOX Real Estate, has settled more than $600 million worth of property, including single sales hitting nearly $50 million.

And Darren Palmer continues to rake it in with his high-end design business, brand partnerships and media profile, however his exact fortune remains under wraps.

