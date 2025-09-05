The cast of The Block have been busy! Some very special reveals are on the way

Several past and current The Block contestants are all expecting babies at the same time!
These home renovators are preparing for their biggest projects yet – parenthood.
Courtney & Grant
“I’m so delighted for you both,” The Block co-host Shelley Craft wrote after 2024 runners-up Courtney and Grant revealed their baby news on Instagram.
“Carrying a little extra baggage this Europe trip,” the couple wrote alongside pics of Courtney, 33, sunning her bump on a getaway to Greece.
Paige & Jesse
They fled The Block early last year, called off their engagement then eloped in Paris, France, and now Paige and Jesse have a new trick up their sleeve – their first baby!
“Family of 4 loading,” the Perth-based pair shared on social media, alongside a video of Paige, 28, giving Jesse, 30, the news.
Steph & Gian
The 2023 winners of The Block, Steph and Gian, recently celebrated with a floral-themed baby shower ahead of the arrival of their first child, a daughter, due in October.
“We can’t wait to meet you little one – we are so grateful to be surrounded by the love and support of our family and friends,” Steph, 29, wrote on social media.
Emma & Ben
Current The Block stars Emma and Ben exclusively shared their pregnancy story with Woman’s Day, and have revealed their son is due right around auction time in October.
They also joked on Today that they’re tossing up naming their baby after host Karl Stefanovic or Block boss Scott Cam.