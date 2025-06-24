Get your hammers ready, Blockheads, the new season of The Block is just around the corner and there are big changes coming.

In a teaser trailer released by Channel 9 this week, long-running host Scott Cam announced that fans were in for something a bit different this season.

“This year we’ve packed up the whole shebang and we’re heading for somewhere special,” he says behind the wheel of a semi-trailer. “I found a cracker of a country town you’re going to love.”

Here’s everything we know so far about The Block 2025.

WHAT CHANGES ARE COMING TO THE BLOCK 2025?

In a teaser released this week, Scott Cam announced the cast and crew are heading to a “cracker of a country town” for the upcoming 2025 season. Channel 9 has confirmed that country town is Daylesford, a picturesque tourist location 114 kilometres from Melbourne, known for its day spas, antique shops, art galleries and cute cafes.

Channel 9 originally planned to film the 2024 season in Daylesford but their plans were put on hold after resistance from the local community.

“So after a lot of wrangling back and forth, the plans that we submitted to the council in Daylesford were finally approved a couple of months ago, so we’ve decided we’re going to go there,” executive producer Julian Cress told TV Tonight in July last year.

The Block team in Daylesford. (Credit: Supplied)

“We’re going to do the show that we wanted to do [last] year and we’re really excited about [it] because we think off the back of this kind of ‘seachange’ series that we’re doing in Phillip Island, Daylesford is just a beautiful country town. It’s the number one weekend destination in Australia. So again, I think it’s a town that will resonate with a lot of viewers and as a backdrop for The Block, it’s absolutely stunning and the community there is wonderful.”

This season the contestants will also be building from scratch for the first time, with Channel 9 purchasing an empty allotment that’s across the road from a Mitre 10 store (a sponsor of the show) and the popular Farmers Arms Hotel.

“It’s directly opposite a hardware store, and directly opposite what I think is Australia’s best country pub, The Farmers Arms. So Scott Cam and I will be very happy to be making the show there! The food is magnificent! Not a bad spot to go and have lunch when you’re working hard on a renovation site!” Julian told TV Tonight.

WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS ON THE BLOCK 2025?

We got our first glimpse of the 2025 contestants in the trailer as well.

Although we don’t know much about them at this stage, the five teams are made up of the following pairings — Emma and Ben, Can and Han, Robby and Mat, Alicia and Sonny, and Britt and Taz.

Emma and Ben

Credit: Channel 9

Can and Han

Credit: Channel 9.

Robby and Mat

Credit: Channel 9.

Alicia and Sonny

Britt and Taz

WHO’S COMING TO THE BLOCK 2025?

From the trailer, it looks as if all your favourite Blockheads are returning to the popular reality TV show this year.

In the trailer, both Scott Cam and Shelley Craft are seen driving semi-trailers into Daylesford, while site foreman Dan Reilly can be spotted working hard in the background.

Judges Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox and Darren Palmer also appeared in the trailer, confirming the gang is back together for season 21.

There was one familiar face missing from the trailer and it seems Foreman Keith will not be returning to the show in 2025 after taking a break in 2024.

WHEN IS THE AIR DATE FOR THE BLOCK 2025?

Channel 9 is yet to confirm the premiere date for The Block 2025, but it should be on our TV screens within the next few months.

