Will this be Scotty Cam’s last season on The Block?

He’s been the face of The Block for almost two decades but fans are once again asking: Is Scotty Cam about to hang up the toolbelt for good?

At the launch of the 2023 season, Scotty, 61, shut down whispers that the East Hampton series would be his last, proudly declaring he had already signed a three-year deal with Channel Nine.

“I locked that in months ago!” the long time host said at the time, brushing off the rumours.

But now, with filming for this year’s season wrapping up, insiders say Scotty’s future is once again uncertain, with the veteran host expected to enter fresh negotiations once this season goes to air.

“Nothing’s confirmed yet,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “But the network knows how much the show depends on him. It won’t be an easy decision either way.”

Last year, another insider told Woman’s Day that Scott had a “two-year plan” to leave the show.

“When Jesse [Maguire, 29] and Paige [Beechey, 27] quit the series mid-season, it really shocked him and made him even more determined to walk away in 2025,” the source said.

“Scott holds The Block very dear to his heart and he couldn’t understand why anyone would leave his hit series and the highly emotional decision they made. It reinforced to him the idea of leaving on a high next year to spend more time with his family.”

The source also revealed the TV star’s decision wasn’t spur-of-the-moment. “In 2023, rumours flew saying he was leaving, but they were quickly squashed when Scott and Nine announced he had signed a new deal,” the insider toldWoman’s Day.

“It was a two year deal to keep him on board as host of this year’s 20th-anniversary series and next year’s.”

According to the insider, this is why Channel 9 confirmed The Block was going to Daylesford in 2025 before the 2024 season launched.

“It was part of a grand plan for Scott to leave on a high with very two different and challenging seasons of the renovation show,” said the source. “One set on an island, the other in the country.”

The insider also said Scott has been telling friends he’s ready to move on from the long-running reality TV series.

“Scott was bitterly disappointed Daylesford didn’t go ahead,” says the source. “He has been openly telling friends that he wants to see the Daylesford season happen and then bow out graciously.”

And while speaking to our sister publication TV Week in 2019, Scott admitted he was thinking about hanging up his toolbelt when he reached his 60s.

“I might be in trouble — another three years and I will be 60,” he said. “That’s staying in one show for a long time.”

The TV personality also said he had been thinking about what he could do after his time on The Block wraps up.

“I was thinking about it the other day, ‘What is going to happen next?’” he said, before confessing that he struggles to think about a time where he’s not working.

“I like Australiana and I like Australian history. I like all things Australian really,” he continued. “So I would like to do a show about Australia — cooking in Australia, travelling in Australia and the Australian myths and legends… with a bit of outdoor cooking mixed into it!”

“Scotty Cam’s Australia!” he added. “But that’s all for after The Block — maybe that’s for my retirement years.”

