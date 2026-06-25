‘Highs and lows’: Farmer star’s romance update as secret struggle laid bare

She was the girl who captivated Farmer Brenton during the 2023 season of Farmer Wants a Wife, but three years on from their post-show split Sophie Holcombe has a new man – and a new life.

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Following her stint on the hit Channel Seven show, Sophie had something of a glow-up – going from brunette to a soft blonde – and found a job in the Gippsland region of Victoria.

In late 2025, however, Sophie quit her job and moved home to Port Fairy – where she is now working in a cafe – a job she describes as “the best”.

Farmer Brenton and Sophie Holcombe split shortly after the Farmer Wants a Wife finale. (Credit: Instagram/Farmer Brenton)

The former reality star also purchased a caravan off Facebook Marketplace, with the aim of turning it into her own “dream coffee van”.

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It’s a project she would have struggled to embark upon were it not for the help of the new man in her life, Lachy Campbell – a farming man who is handy when it comes to renovation projects.

“I haven’t actually lived with Lach yet, we are between the farm and beach a lot, which is nice,” Sophie shared in an Instagram update on June 24. “But I’m very keen to be in the one spot together – hopefully soon.”

While on the romance front, life is good for Sophie, she admits that embarking on such so many big life changes all at one hasn’t come without its challenges.

“This year I moved home, changed career and left behind a town I absolutely loved,” Sophie shared. “I love parts of my new life while also deeply missing my old one.”

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Sophie purchased a caravan and hopes to turn it into a coffee van with boyfriend Lachy. (Credit: Instagram/sophie_holcombe)

Sophie went on to admit that she has the “most beautiful” circle of friends in her old home of Gippsland and that’s something she has missed.

“Moving can be tough and it takes soo much time and energy to build your community again, but I know I will,” she explained.

“I am loving the coffee van adventure Lach and I are embarking on, but it’s not easy. When you invest so much into something it’s natural to have a bit of fear and stress that comes with it.

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“Daily affirmations and reminding myself YOLO is getting me though!”

Sophie quit her secure, well-paid job to work in a cafe and has said it gives her “so much purpose”. (Credit: Instagram/sophie_holcombe)

Amid the big changes for the former TV star, Sophie revealed a secret health struggle – frequent bladder issues and ongoing knee pain that has stopped her from exercising as she normally would.

“I’ve learned to accept where I’m at and remember everyone is dealing with their own health issues too,” she explained. “You’re never alone.”

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While Sophie’s life has changed immeasurably since she graced TV screens on Farmer Wants a Wife, the same is true for her ex, Farmer Brenton Kuch.

Sophie is loved-up with boyfriend Lachy. (Credit: Instagram/sophie_holcombe)

On 16 April 2026, Brenton became a father – welcoming a son, Xavier, with his partner Paige.

“Xavier Daniel Kuch,” the star shared alongside a photo of his newborn baby boy. “Joined the world on 16.04.2026. 7 pound 12.”

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Brenton’s former co-stars were quick to share their congratulations on the happy news, with twins Rachel and Chelsea Boothman – who both appeared on the show in the same season – sharing their thoughts.

“So sweet! Congratulations guys,” wrote Rachel – who was matched with Brenton on screen – while Chelsea added, “Congratulations, he’s beautiful”.

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