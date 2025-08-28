Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment The Block

The Block 2024 couple Courtney and Grant reveal pregnancy news

“Carrying a little extra baggage…”
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Loading the player...

Runners-up from The Block 2024 Courtney and Grant have taken to Instagram to share the exciting news that they’re expecting!

Advertisement

The couple are pregnant with their first child.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Carrying a little extra baggage this Europe trip 👶🏻🐣,” they captioned their post, accompanied by photos from their European holiday.

In the snaps, Courtney can be seen cradling her growing baby bump.

Advertisement

The happy couple were showered with congratulatory comments, including from fellow Blockheads.

“Agh so beautiful ! Congratulations you guys 😍,” Steph Ottavio, who is also pregnant, commented.

“OMG congratulations guys – this is the best news ever xx,” Alisa and Lysandra wrote, while Eliza and Liberty added, “Best news, congrats team ❤️.”

(Credit: Instagram)
Advertisement

Courtney and Grant were runners-up on the 2024 season of The Block after selling their home in Phillip Island for $3.3 million and taking home $1.35 million in profit.

Their unique Moditerranean style impressed both the judges and bidders on auction day.

Since their time on The Block, they’ve continued to focus on their interior design and styling business, The Lazy Stylist.

Reflecting on their journey on the show, Courtney said, “I still can’t believe this is real,” she said at the time. “We submitted a silly little video 30 minutes before The Block submissions closed!

Advertisement

“We got in, and from that moment, we promised to give it everything we had.

“Blood, sweat, and so many tears later, we’ve won six rooms, a car, the cover of Domain and $1.35 million. But this experience was so much more than any prize. It was the most challenging journey, but also the most rewarding one.”

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, upcoming movies, and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement