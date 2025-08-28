The Block 2024 couple Courtney and Grant reveal pregnancy news

Runners-up from The Block 2024 Courtney and Grant have taken to Instagram to share the exciting news that they’re expecting!

The couple are pregnant with their first child.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Carrying a little extra baggage this Europe trip 👶🏻🐣,” they captioned their post, accompanied by photos from their European holiday.

In the snaps, Courtney can be seen cradling her growing baby bump.

The happy couple were showered with congratulatory comments, including from fellow Blockheads.

“Agh so beautiful ! Congratulations you guys 😍,” Steph Ottavio, who is also pregnant, commented.

“OMG congratulations guys – this is the best news ever xx,” Alisa and Lysandra wrote, while Eliza and Liberty added, “Best news, congrats team ❤️.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Courtney and Grant were runners-up on the 2024 season of The Block after selling their home in Phillip Island for $3.3 million and taking home $1.35 million in profit.

Their unique Moditerranean style impressed both the judges and bidders on auction day.

Since their time on The Block, they’ve continued to focus on their interior design and styling business, The Lazy Stylist.

Reflecting on their journey on the show, Courtney said, “I still can’t believe this is real,” she said at the time. “We submitted a silly little video 30 minutes before The Block submissions closed!

“We got in, and from that moment, we promised to give it everything we had.

“Blood, sweat, and so many tears later, we’ve won six rooms, a car, the cover of Domain and $1.35 million. But this experience was so much more than any prize. It was the most challenging journey, but also the most rewarding one.”

