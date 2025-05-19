Steph and Gian Ottavio, the winners of The Block 2023, have announced they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple made the very exciting announcement on their Instagram.

“The start of our little family, when two become three ✨🍼 We can’t wait to meet you our beautiful baby Ottavio 🤍,” the post read.

In a heartfelt video shared on social media on May 18, the couple revealed their news.

Their announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fellow contestants and fans.

Eliza and Liberty, their co-stars from the 2023 season, commented, “BEST EVER! We can’t wait to be aunties 😍.”

Previous contestants from other years were quick to comment as well.

“Oh stop how gorgeous is this! A HUGE congratulations guys, such an amazing journey ahead for you both ❤️,” Sarah Braigas from The Block 2020 commented.

“Congratulations guys! Fantastic news❤️,” Luke and Jasmin from The Block 2020 season also commented.

“Oh yay the cats out of the bag 💃💃💃! So exciting guys, you both will make wonderful parents. Congratulations ❤️❤️” celebrated Blockheads Alisa and Lysandra.

“Woohooooo congrats guys. Another helper on the tools 👏,” buyer Adrian Portelli shared.

This exciting news comes after a remarkable few years for the couple.

In November 2023, Steph and Gian made history by winning The Block with a record-breaking profit of $1.75 million.

Their house sold for $5 million, exceeding the reserve by $1.65 million, and they received an additional $100,000 in prize money.

Beyond their success on the show, Steph and Gian have continued to make their mark in the design world. They launched their own homewares brand, Japandi Estate, and embarked on new renovation projects, including the purchase of a Federation-style home in Summer Hill.

From meeting on the school bus in year seven to now, having wed in April 2022, winning The Block a year later and now expecting their first child, the pair have had quite the exciting journey!

