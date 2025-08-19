The Block 2024 stars Jesse and Paige are expecting their first child

Paige and Jesse Maguire, stars of The Block 2024, have announced they’re expecting their first child together.

“Family of 4 loading,” the loved-up pair captioned their sweet post on social media, counting their dog Barkley as child number one.

The post included a video of the exact moment Paige broke the baby news to Jesse during a photoshoot.

“Say ‘Paige is pregnant’!” she told him, with Jesse in disbelief repeating, “Are you serious?” as he started crying

Fellow The Block contestants took to the comments section to congratulate the pair.

“Stop! Amazing news. You two will make the most incredible parents! Plus best looking. Miss you guys!,” Kylie Baker wrote, while Kristy Beames added, “Congratulations guys”.

(Credit: Instagram)

The couple told Yahoo Lifestyle that life has been “blissful in our little bubble” since their journey on The Block last year.

“Life has felt blissful in our little bubble, and now, with a baby on the way, we’re thrilled to share that our happiness is growing along with our family,” they told the publication.

The couple made Block history on the show’s milestone 20th season at Phillip Island when they became the first ever team to exit mid-filming in week five, with the couple making the difficult decision to prioritise their mental health.

Since then, their lives have been “filled with love, laughter, and peaceful moments together” – and now they’re adding a little one to the mix!

(Credit: Nine)

Jesse and Paige became engaged in April 2022 after five years of dating, but they made the decision to cancel their wedding in September 2024.

The couple confirmed in November last year that they had secretly tied the knot in Paris.

“Eloping felt like the most authentic way to celebrate our love and this commitment we were both ready to make to one another. A way to focus on what truly matters,” Paige told the outlet.

“Paris holds a special place in our relationship – it’s a city we like to visit often, it’s a city that is intimate, timeless and romantic, and it made for the ideal setting to begin this chapter in such a special way. And it’s not too bad having a reason to head back for every anniversary.”

