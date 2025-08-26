Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
The winner of The Block 2025 has reportedly been leaked months before the final auction

Find out who’s tipped to take the win!
It’s still very early days on the 2025 season of The Block, but the winner may have already been leaked!

According to the Daily Mail, contestants are claiming the Nine Network has already decided who the victor will be…

An inside source told the outlet that Melbourne couple Emma and Ben from House One are being set up to win by Channel Nine.

(Credit: Nine)

Emma and Ben have renovated lots of houses before and even built their own home. But sources say their win isn’t just about skill – it’s because Channel Nine wants them to win.

“It’s really small things but when you talk to past Block contestants they say they’ve seen this before,” one contestant told the outlet. “It gets more obvious as auction day gets closer.”

The claims point to past seasons where the same thing allegedly happened. Contestants say it was “obvious” Steph and Gian would win East Hampton, and the same with Maddy and Charlotte in Phillip Island.

However, Channel Nine strongly denies these claims. A spokesperson told the Daily Mail the allegations are “false.”

“All Block auctions are run by licensed real estate agents who have to follow all laws and are done under public auction rules, with Consumer Affairs watching,” they said.

But despite Nine’s denial, the controversy has caused major drama among this season’s cast.

(Credit: Nine)

The other teams reportedly aren’t happy about the alleged special treatment, with Robby and Mat, Han and Can, and Sonny and Alicia all said to be upset.

“They don’t deserve this,” one contestant told the outlet, claiming producers have set up Emma and Ben to win weeks before auction day.

Emma and Ben apparently fit what Channel Nine wants – the nice couple who beats the drama-makers.

“But not everyone is happy about it,” one source said. “Other teams have worked their butts off for this show while House One had it easy. Now it looks like they’re getting rewarded for it.”

(Credit: Nine)

But while Nine is said to have already picked this year’s winner, in viewers’ eyes it’s Robby and Mat who are most likely to take home the crown.

At the time of publishing, Robby and Mat have odds of $2.75 on Sportsbet, which means fans of the show are tipping the South Australian duo to win.

They’re followed by Britt and Taz and Emma and Ben who are tying for second place on $3.50 odds.

Han and Can are in fourth with $5.00 odds, and Sonny and Alicia are seen as least likely to win The Block in 2025 with $6.00 odds.

