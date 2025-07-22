Seventh times a charm for The Block’s 2025 lovebirds, Emma & Ben

The phrase ‘third times a charm’ wasn’t exactly correct for The Block’s 2025 team, Emma and Ben who have applied for each season for seven years.

“This year was our lucky #7,” they confessed to TV WEEK. “We both absolutely love renovating and [have] been doing it for many years now. “We love putting in the hard work, getting on the tools and bringing an idea to life.”

Emma and Ben are the most experienced team to join the reality series in 2025, having renovated two of their own houses and built one home from the ground up, which was their proudest achievement.

“It was such a massive learning curve for both of us and with the restrictions and regulations of COVID making it even more challenging,” they told TV WEEK.

“It was such a satisfying project. One that we were able to enjoy the journey but then also enjoy living in once it was finished.”

While competing on The Block is undoubtedly a dream come true, there are a few aspects that make the couple nervous.

“It is a little nerve-racking to think about being edited as the villain. Although I think they will have a bit of a hard time scripting the story to make Ben or myself that title,” they said.

Emma added: “To be honest I am not the best with confrontation. I tend to steer as far away from it as possible. I like to go with the flow and if there is ever any confrontation I will handle it in the nicest way possible.”

The lovebirds have been married for three years, but they’ve been dating for about 14 years.

“We met in the year 7 locker bays at Padua college in Mornington,” they revealed.

“Being great mates all through high school we shared the same friendship group, classes and going to each other’s parties. We started dating just after graduating in year 12.”

Emma and Ben, 33 and 32 respectively, have temporarily left behind their fur-baby Archie to compete on The Block. But they did confess they hoped to have a “few little rug-rats” to join the duo ten years from now.

