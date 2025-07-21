Han & Can bonded over renovation on their first date, now they’re competing on The Block

With nicknames like Handy-Can and Can-Do Can, you know Hannah and Candice are going to have a wild ride in the 2025 season of The Block.

Advertisement

The lovebirds from Perth, Western Australia, met just over a year ago on an online dating app.

(Credit: Nine)

Although they discussed shared obsessions on their first date, including “dogs, design, wine, fine food,” and “fast cars,” it was their shared love of renovation that actually connected the pair.

“We’ve both been lifelong fans of The Block – we bonded over renovation on our first date (romantic, we know). We joked about going on the show one day, and now here we are, high-vis and all,” they told TV WEEK.

Advertisement

“We’re both obsessed with design, construction, and proving that women can absolutely nail it in this space. We’re excited to push ourselves and show Australia what “Handy-Han” and “Can-Do-Can” are made of.

(Credit: Nine)

“We’re yin and yang. Or more like a cordless drill and a hammer – different functions, but together we get the job done.”

Candice, a 31-year-old marketing and social media analyst, and Hannah, a 29-year-old geologist, are both well versed in construction and real estate.

Advertisement

“Han grew up on building sites helping her dad with his renovation business, while Can has merged her mum’s influence as an artist and her dad’s handy-man skills, to apply her own creativity to properties and DIY,” they said.

The couple are actually renovating their own home, a Californian bungalow located in Perth – a project they’ve put on hold to compete in the 21st season of The Block.

(Credit: Nine)

While competing on the Channel Nine renovation series was undoubtedly a “dream” for Han and Can, but there were some aspects of filming that they didn’t quite expect.

Advertisement

“The emotional toll,” they confessed to TV WEEK. “Working all day every day has on you, with no privacy. Watching from the couch just doesn’t do it justice!”

“People will always have opinions – it’s TV! But we’ve gained a new family in our fellow contestants, and only they know the full picture. We’ve got each other’s backs, and that’s all that matters.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.