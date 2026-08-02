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The Block’s Courtney and Sev hit breaking point after a twist changes the game

'There was friction.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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With the biggest advantage of the The Block’s newest season on the line, best friends Courtney and Sev are determined to win the guest bedroom reveal, earning the first pick of whichever house they want – even if their competitive streak ruffles a few feathers.

“I definitely think there was a bit of friction in the air,” interior designer Sev tells TV WEEK. “If I was a paramedic and I heard an interior designer was one of the contestants, I’d be threatened too.”

As lifelong fans of The Block, the pair considered themselves prepared for anything. But the season throws them plenty of curveballs, with new strict on-site hours and, for the first time ever, design advice from judge Darren Palmer before the rooms are finished.

“One of the things we were most excited about was having an open brief,” explains Sev, 37. “In my job, the client usually gives us a direction to go in, so having complete creative freedom was exciting. Then Darren gave advice that could send all the houses in the same direction. My mind was doing somersaults. I started freaking out and I had a mental breakdown.”

Courtney on the phone on site of The Block 2026.
Courtney is keeping her job as a construction site manager close to the vest. (Credit: CH9)

With Sev’s design expertise and Courtney’s construction know-how – she works as one of Australia’s few female construction site managers – the pair believe they have what it takes to win The Block.

But, with first pick of the houses hanging in the balance, will backing themselves be enough?

The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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