The Block’s Courtney and Sev hit breaking point after a twist changes the game

With the biggest advantage of the The Block’s newest season on the line, best friends Courtney and Sev are determined to win the guest bedroom reveal, earning the first pick of whichever house they want – even if their competitive streak ruffles a few feathers.

“I definitely think there was a bit of friction in the air,” interior designer Sev tells TV WEEK. “If I was a paramedic and I heard an interior designer was one of the contestants, I’d be threatened too.”

As lifelong fans of The Block, the pair considered themselves prepared for anything. But the season throws them plenty of curveballs, with new strict on-site hours and, for the first time ever, design advice from judge Darren Palmer before the rooms are finished.

“One of the things we were most excited about was having an open brief,” explains Sev, 37. “In my job, the client usually gives us a direction to go in, so having complete creative freedom was exciting. Then Darren gave advice that could send all the houses in the same direction. My mind was doing somersaults. I started freaking out and I had a mental breakdown.”

Courtney is keeping her job as a construction site manager close to the vest. (Credit: CH9)

With Sev’s design expertise and Courtney’s construction know-how – she works as one of Australia’s few female construction site managers – the pair believe they have what it takes to win The Block.

But, with first pick of the houses hanging in the balance, will backing themselves be enough?

The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.