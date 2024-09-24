He’s known and loved by viewers for his work as a judge on The Block, but at home Darren Palmer’s biggest fan is his husband, Olivier Duvillard.

We’re taking a look inside their beautiful relationship and the family they’ve built together!

Darren and Olivier in 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

Darren Palmer is a busy man. Not only is he a long-time judge on The Block, he also has his own interiors website, founded the Darren Palmer Masterseries online interior design course, and somehow still finds time to complete large scale residential and corporate projects.

But the 47-year-old says “nothing is more important” than family, and out of the spotlight he’s a proud husband and father.

He’s been with Olivier Duvillard since 2010, and the couple have a teenage son named Hugo.

They’ve been together for over a decade. (Credit: Getty)

Olivier is the former CEO of skincare company Ultraceuticals, and the pair’s romance blossomed after Darren finally agreed to go on a date with him (after being asked three times).

It’s lucky Darren did say yes, because the couple have been inseparable ever since.

“For our date, we met at the gallery that was across the road from my office and we had dinner somewhere in Bondi. I dropped him home and gave him a kiss goodnight and then I knew I was in deep trouble,” Darren told Beauticate.

Two days later he stayed at Olivier’s place and “never left”.

The pair instantly knew this was it for them, and Olivier proposed just six weeks later!

They married in Cape Town, South Africa in 2011, and then again in Australia in 2017 once same sex marriage was legal.

Darren with their son Hugo and pups Frankie and Razzie. (Credit: Instagram)

Over a decade later, Darren and Olivier’s relationship is as strong as ever. The secret? Communication.

“We spend time on our relationship, we spend time together, we spend time with our son, we spend time with ourselves – it comes well before work,” The Block star told 9honey.

“In times of stress, we get each other’s cues. I know how to calm him down, he knows how to calm me down…it’s important in day-to-day life to have those moments.”

“I guarantee you there won’t be anything in my heart he doesn’t know,” Darren added.

Cheers to a long-lasting marriage! (Credit: Instagram)

The family resides in Bondi in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, and they also own properties in both Byron Bay and Hyams Beach.

“The second my husband and I walked through the front door, we thought, ‘This is our house’,” Darren shared with Home Beautiful in reference to their Bondi home.