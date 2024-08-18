The Block judges score this year’s show and hint at what’s ahead! 

The new season of The Block kicked off on Monday, August 12th, and we already can’t get enough.

Between room-reveal Sundays, drama and design, there’s a whole lot to love on The Block Island this year.

Here, judges Marty Fox and Darren Palmer give us a sneak peek at what’s ahead. And keep reading for all the goss on this season’s villains!

MARTY FOX

“I’d say the worst room I’ve seen is on this season”. (Image: Nine)

What will contestants need to consider when designing and building a holiday house? How does this differ from building a home for someone to live in full-time?

They need to consider the “fun factor”. More people will be occupying and using these houses than a standard residential dwelling so extra amenities will need to be factored in to the design if they are to stand out and add value.

What are some of the key differences between the Phillip Island and last year’s inner Melbourne property market?

Capital growth is historically slower however rental appeal for groups and holiday-makers will be higher. These properties are unique, so naturally I believe their rentability and yield will be strong as Airbnbs. However, I also believe these homes will set records not only for price but also lifestyle amenity. They could very easily be purchased by families wanting to live in them as their principal place of residence as they offer so much compared to Melbourne pricing.

What is your least favourite room from the past three seasons and why?

I’d say the worst room I’ve seen is on this season but you’ll have to watch to find out.

DARREN PALMER

“The location is a big challenge”. (Image: Nine)

Have you settled into the new judging line-up now?

A change is as good as a holiday as they say, and what better place for that holiday to take place than Block Island!

Were you ever worried this may have been too big a challenge for this year’s contestants?

Not at all. Each set of contestants enters a new Block with new challenges and parameters. The location is a big challenge so that’s consistent with the previous 19 seasons.

Which home trend do you never want to see again?

The trick with trends when you’re my age is to understand that if you were there the first time, the second time it comes around it’s probably not for you.

Where’s the strangest place you’ve been recognised by a Block fan?

The best thing about The Block is there are viewers across the globe. It was airing in January in New Zealand while I was holidaying with family so that was interesting. People kept asking me who was going to win.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary this year, what is your favourite memory from the show?

I have a photo of myself and Shelley standing next to each other on my very first challenge judging in 2013. It’s a great memory of the start of a long and amazing journey for me on The Block, and one I’m very grateful for.

THE REAL VILLAINS

There’s lots of questionable behaviour this season. (Image: Nine)

Kylie told Woman’s Day she feared “I’m going to be called the green-headed goblin” after viewers see her forthright nature on screen.

And the 37-year-old hairdresser and mother-of-four is certainly already causing controversy!

“Kylie coming in strong as the biggest villain,” commented one Block fan.

But it’s Paige who has so far drawn the most ire from viewers.

“Paige. Everything that’s wrong with being entitled and arrogant,” wrote one of the 27-year-old claims specialist, who was seen clashing with The Block’s architect Julian Brenchley and a rep from Kinsman wardrobes.

While she’s coming across quite well so far, a source says Mimi, 28, was the one most worried she’d get the villain edit, like last year’s controversial contestants Kristy and Brett, though.

“No one wanted to be the villain. Especially after last year where they were left with egg on their face – not doing as well in the auctions,” says the source. “There was a theory among the 2024 cast that if you behave badly or you’re the villain you will not make as much money.”

According to the industry spy, Mimi was actually in tears with producers a number of times, concerned they were stitching her up to be the series mean girl.

The cast looks angelic here. (Image: Nine)

“Mimi caught wind she would be this season’s Kristy and she was adamant that would not be the case,” says the source.

“Both Kristy and Mimi are from Adelaide and so there was already a comparison. Mimi was on set pleading with producers, with absolute determination in her voice, ‘Don’t you dare make me out to be something I am not.’”

Mimi told Woman’s Day she’s keen to parlay her stint on The Block into an entertainment career, so it’s understandable she doesn’t want to come off badly on screen.

“I think it’ll be a good platform for whatever we want to do with it,” she says. “We really want to leverage it.”

But she’s adamant she didn’t self-censor to come off better on screen. “We were our authentic selves,” she tells Woman’s Day.

According to the insider, viewers will see plenty of questionable behaviour this season, though.

“The result is one of the most chaotic seasons of The Block we have ever seen,” spills the insider. “When you try to be something you are not, it manifests differently. I’m not sure everyone will come out of this season still with their partner.”

The Block Island, Mon-Wed 7.30pm & Sun 7pm on Nine.