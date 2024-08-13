The Block and its most explosive cheating scandals to date

The Block didn’t get to be one of the most successful shows in Australian television history by playing it safe. Sure, the hefty cash prize in the end helps. But, ultimately, it’s a must-see each week because of the drama!

The teams are contending with challenges, tension and an overall lack of sleep. So it’s no wonder some give into temptation, bending the rules a bit (or A LOT) in a bid to win.

And this season, viewers can expect no shortage of more Block drama. The man behind the hit show, Julian Cress said: “We set out to build five holiday houses, but it certainly wasn’t a holiday for some of our contestants.

“Without giving too much away, the audience is going to be in for some major surprises across this series.”

As the renovation show celebrates 20 seasons this year in picturesque Phillip Island, we take a look back at all of The Block’s most scandalous moments over the years.

THE MOST EXPLOSIVE CHEATING SCANDALS ON THE BLOCK

THE STOLEN PRODUCTION SCHEDULE 2021 The stolen production schedule is arguably the cheating scandal that rocked The Block more than any other. Not one to be forgotten, it was mentioned in the first episode of the 2023. And Scotty was very burnt by this scandal, in particular. It was the fourth week of renovations, and Tanya gave into temptation, sneakily taking a photo of the entire production schedule on The Block 2021. The schedule included everything from what rooms would be renovated each week to what challenges would take place. It even disclosed what days the challenges would fall on. The photo she took was later sent to Luke, a fellow contestant. And it's since been alleged that it helped him and his teammate Josh win the Master Bedroom challenge. Once Scott Cam discovered their was a photo floating around of the production schedule, he was forced to slash the original production schedule and start over – from scratch. Ouch. It's because of this scandal that The Block saw a rule change in 2023.Now, contestants are allowed to view the entire production schedule from the start.

RECORDING THE JUDGES… IN SECRET! 2014 This memorable scandal involved contestants Shannon and Simon. The pair sneakily hid a recording device under the bed while the judges were inspecting the room. However, they weren't sneaky enough because Darren just happened to find the iPhone hidden under the bed as he looked for a power-point connection. Of course, nobody was impressed by their weak attempt at cheating. Even Scotty asked the contestants if they trusted him to deliver their feedback accurately.

THE GREAT COPYCAT SCANDAL OF 2017 Ronnie and Georgia won the weekly challenge for their perfectly pink kids bedroom. However, they soon faced scrutiny over whether or not it was actually their design. The room was decked out with a pink bed, wall prints, toys and an eye-catching canopy. It looked amazing – and it also looked familiar. Fellow contestant Jason disclosed that their design was the perfect copycat of a 2016 design by Melbourne Business Norsu Interiors. But, it was to no avail. Ronnie and George denied any wrongdoing and happily took home their challenge winnings – $10,000.

THE NEXT BEST COPYCAT SCANDAL OF 2019 In a rather unoriginal turn of events, 2019 had another copycat scandal. This time Mitch and Mark accused fellow contestants Jesse and Mel of ripping off a design from a popular luxury brand. Their suspicions were shared live on a radio interview after Jesse and Mel's room was revealed, showcasing a near identical design to that of Saint Moritz. However, that wasn't even the worst of it. What came next was – the accusations! Mitch and Mark said Julian Cress, the show's producer, forced them to mention the cheating scandal. But that's not what the footage revealed. In fact, it showed the opposite. "Mitch and Mark, they went and spun this massive web of lies to turn us against the producers, which was completely false," Jesse said. Naturally, Jesse and Mel denied allegations that they stole the designs.

YET ANOTHER BLOCK COPYCAT 2020 More than a spat between the contestants, this shock copycat allegation came from judge Shaynna Blaze. She surprised Luke and Jasmine on-set, calling them out for stealing the design from The Designory. "Inspiration is one thing… completely taking someone's idea and making it your own is another," Shaynna said. "When you're doing it from home and you're copying it like that, no one's going to see it. "But we're in a competition, and you won a room where you make money. You haven't changed it up enough."

THE BUILDER DAD THAT WASN'T INDUCTED 2023 The Block's most recent scandal happened just last season after Steph's builder dad joined the site to help his daughter and son-in-law complete their studio bathroom. The catch: he was never inducted. It's a detail that didn't sit right with fellow contestants Leah and Ash. Steph confessed to not inducting her father during a "body corporate" meeting organised by Leah and Ash. Steph did, however, insist that she had full intentions to pay him for the work. In an interview with New Idea, Steph said: "We're not cheaters. "Once it was brought to our attention [Dad] wasn't inducted, we admitted it's a technicality we should have picked up on. We apologised for that, but we were always going to pay him."