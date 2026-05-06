‘The beginning of something bigger’: The Block winners Britt and Taz’s secret $1.4m purchase revealed 

The Block‘s 2025 winners have revealed they’ve quietly purchased a $1.41 million hobby farm in Western Australia.

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Britt and Taz Etto, the police officers who became the first WA team to win the beloved renovation show, paid $1.41 million for a six-bedroom, three-bathroom Tudor-style property on 2.24 hectares near Mandurah.

(Credit: Instagram)

Property records showing the couple settled on the North Yunderup acreage on February 4.

The 1981-built home features exposed timber beams, red patterned carpet, a timber kitchen, retro bathrooms and ornate plasterwork. The grounds include fenced paddocks, a sand horse track, stables, a tack shed, workshops and a pool.

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(Credit: realestate.com.au) (Credit: realestate.com.au) (Credit: realestate.com.au)

The couple announced the purchase to their 68,000 Instagram followers, saying they had spent 10 years searching for “a little farm near the ocean.”

They acknowledged the property needed significant work but said they bought it for its potential.

“After years of searching, missed opportunities, and wondering if this dream was simply out of reach… this property came along,” they wrote on Instagram. “And the moment we saw it, we just knew. Not because she was perfect – she’s over 40 years old and in desperate need of love – but because we could see everything she could become.”

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They added that it’s “more than just a house” and confirmed they’ll be sharing details about their home renovation project, urging their followers to “stay tuned”.

(Credit: Nine)

Britt and Taz won The Block last year after their Daylesford house sold for $3.41 million at auction, $420,000 above its $2.99 million reserve. Combined with the $100,000 winner’s prize, the result handed the couple $520,000 in total winnings.

Their Daylesford build was centred on a modern organic luxury theme and included a Pilates studio that divided judges during the series but helped the home stand out at auction.

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